Infostretch Announces Alliance with Automation Anywhere to Accelerate Hyperautomation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infostretch has collaborated with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in cloud robotic process automation (RPA), to enable customers to achieve higher levels of automation. The alliance brings together Infostretch’s proven expertise in implementing automation for enterprises with Automation Anywhere’s powerful end-to-end intelligent automation platform, Automation 360, helping customers reduce costs and improve efficiency across their organizations.

Enterprises have been steadily adopting RPA to take over the many manual, repetitive tasks inherent in business processes. The two companies Infostretch and Automation Anywhere will forge together RPA with AI-powered intelligent automation and, as a result, enable businesses to automate and speed up complex manual workflows, while at the same time, reducing human error.

Gartner® predicts that “90 percent of large organizations globally will have adopted RPA in some form by 2022 as they look to digitally empower critical business processes through resilience and scalability, while recalibrating human labor and manual effort. This collaboration will make it easier for enterprises to implement end-to-end automation, also known as hyperautomation, which enables them to reimagine their operations by seamlessly integrating technology, work processes and people.” Gartner expects that “by 2024, organizations will lower operational costs by 30% by combining hyperautomation technologies with redesigned operational processes.”

Automation Anywhere’s cloud-native, AI-powered, web-based Automation 360 platform complements Infostretch’s cloud-native, digital-first approach to enterprise digital engineering. Infostretch will leverage its digital engineering automation expertise for the Automation 360 platform, helping customers set up RPA centers of excellence (CoE), devise their RPA strategy, scale automation initiatives, simplify implementation and achieve faster time to value.

Infostretch’s services will map to the Automation 360 core RPA and hyperautomation offerings. These include:

Discovery – in which the highest ROI opportunities are assessed using Automation Anywhere’s Discovery Bot process discovery solution.

– in which the highest ROI opportunities are assessed using Automation Anywhere’s Discovery Bot process discovery solution. Digitize – customers can double their automatable processes using the AI and machine learning-based IQ Bot intelligent document processing solution.

– customers can double their automatable processes using the AI and machine learning-based IQ Bot intelligent document processing solution. Automate – customers securely automate repetitive processes with RPA Workspace automation solution and accelerate front-end automation using AARI digital assistants.

– customers securely automate repetitive processes with RPA Workspace automation solution and accelerate front-end automation using AARI digital assistants. Optimize – Bot Insight RPA analytics solution delivers actionable analytics to enable data-driven decisions.

“Businesses understand the benefits of intelligent automation, but oftentimes lack experience in knowing where and how to implement it to achieve truly transformational results,” said Derek Toone, Senior Vice President, Global Channel Partners and Alliances, Automation Anywhere. “By progressing their automation journey with digital engineers of Infostretch’s calibre, combined with the power of Automation Anywhere’s cloud-native RPA platform, enterprises can fast-track automation adoption and advance their business agility.”

“Don’t underestimate the power of hyperautomation in reinventing how businesses operate,” said Rutesh Shah, CEO and Founder of Infostretch. “By partnering with Automation Anywhere, we’re able to extend the intelligent automation services we offer to enterprise customers, taking RPA initiatives out of their technology siloes and implementing faster, smarter end-to-end automation. This is digital transformation in action.”

For more details about the collaboration, visit https://www.infostretch.com/partners/infostretch-automation-anywhere/ or email info@infostretch.com.

About Infostretch

Infostretch is a pure-play digital engineering services firm focused on helping companies accelerate their digital initiatives from strategy and planning through execution. We leverage deep technical expertise, Agile methodologies and data-driven intelligence to modernize systems of engagement and simplify human/tech interaction. We deliver custom solutions that meet customers’ technology needs wherever they are in their digital lifecycle. Backed by the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital, Infostretch works with both large enterprises and emerging innovators — putting digital to work to enable new products and business models, engage with customers in new ways, and create sustainable competitive differentiation.