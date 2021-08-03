Resolve Biosciences and ZEISS Announce Co-Development Collaboration to Enhance Highest-Resolution View of Subcellular Spatial Biology

MONHEIM AM RHEIN & JENA, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography™, and ZEISS today announced a co-development collaboration to advance spatial biology applications. The companies are working together to optimize advanced microscopy and 3D imaging solutions for subcellular spatial analysis. ZEISS microscopy technology is part of Resolve’s current Molecular Cartography service offering and will be incorporated into the commercial spatial transcriptomics system scheduled to launch later this year.

Resolve’s Molecular Cartography platform enables scientists to resolve the most complex biological challenges in areas such as oncology, neuroscience and infectious disease. Through this collaboration, ZEISS and Resolve Biosciences will combine leading optical technologies and engineering expertise with multi-analyte and highly multiplexed spatial analysis to illuminate molecular interactions at subcellular resolution while preserving the sample tissue. The companies will work together to enhance the Molecular Cartography workflow through the development of novel optical systems and computational approaches.

“This collaboration with Resolve Biosciences will enable scientists to achieve the highest-quality results in an integrated workflow with optimized throughput,” said Michael Albiez, Head of ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions. “As the next frontier of biological research, spatial analysis presents the perfect opportunity to apply our advanced microscopy solutions for the clearest view of biological systems. We are committed to working with the Resolve team to allow more researchers to gain new insights in subcellular spatial biology.”

Resolve’s Molecular Cartography platform has been under development since 2016 and is currently available through a commercial service offering to researchers in Europe and North America. Unlike other current approaches, the Resolve platform provides the required sensitivity, specificity and workflow convenience to elucidate a cell’s complex transcriptional landscape. The technology produces deep contextual data sets that illuminate molecular interactions at subcellular resolution while preserving the sample tissue. Resolve’s Molecular Cartography platform currently delivers the highest-resolution view of transcriptomic activity and provides the ability to interrogate hundreds of genes in a single run. Future iterations of the technology will add DNA, protein and metabolomic data layers.

“Through this alliance, we now have access to key resources to scale our services business and are well on our way to providing our customers with a complete commercial system that features the latest advances in German precision engineering,” said Jason T. Gammack, Co-founder and CEO of Resolve Biosciences.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 6.3 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2020).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 12 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 34,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG (status: 31 March 2021).

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the world's only one-stop manufacturer of light, electron, X-ray and ion microscope systems and offers solutions for correlative microscopy. The portfolio comprises of products and services for life sciences, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical practice. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Oberkochen and Munich, as well as in Cambourne (UK) and Dublin (USA). ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

About Resolve Biosciences

Resolve Biosciences is applying the power of Molecular Cartography to enable scientists to gain new insights based on the highest-resolution view of spatial biology. The platform features the company's proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule detection technology which offers full spatial context at subcellular resolution, all in a fully automated workflow that preserves the sample tissue. The Molecular Cartography technology offers unparalleled sensitivity and specificity that helps scientists detect individual transcripts and rare signals to interpret fundamental biology and rapidly advance the understanding of complex biological questions in critical fields such as oncology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. The technology has been under development since 2016 and is currently available through Resolve Biosciences’ commercial service laboratory. Resolve Biosciences is privately held and based in Monheim am Rhein, Germany, with a North American facility and laboratory in San Jose, Calif.

For additional information, visit www.resolve-biosciences.com

Resolve Biosciences, the Resolve Biosciences logo, and Molecular Cartography are trademarks of Resolve Biosciences Inc.