UNC Health Expands Partnership with Gozio, Increases Focus on Digital Patient Engagement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gozio Health, an industry-leading, mobile health platform, announced that it is expanding its work with UNC Health.

Today, patients of UNC Health—which launched its mobile app with Gozio nearly two years ago to meet consumers’ needs in a digital-first environment—can leverage the app to access their My UNC Chart, schedule visits, and review urgent care wait times. These features complement UNC Health’s existing mobile app functionality, including blue-dot wayfinding and the ability to get information and driving instructions to over 500 clinic locations, as well as search for providers.

“We’re focused on creating tightly connected digital experiences for patients by expanding our work with Gozio and adding these new features to our mobile offering,” said Dan Dodson, System Director, IT Innovation at UNC Health. “The flexibility of Gozio’s platform helps us pivot and scale when needed. It also enables us to really customize our patients’ experience with the app, adding new services as they become available to the market.”

Strong digital patient engagement is a vital tool in improving health outcomes and the patient experience. Disengaged patients are three times as likely to have unmet medical needs and twice as likely to delay medical care. By giving patients streamlined access to trusted health resources and tools via their smartphone, healthcare providers can arm patients with a digital health companion that empowers them to take control of their health.

“Successful patient engagement means meeting patients where they are, and right now, the best way to do that is to engage them via their smartphone. In fact, 60% of patients are comfortable accessing healthcare services and sharing their health data in a digital format,” said Joshua Titus, CEO of Gozio. “We provide hospitals and health systems with the technology they need for a seamless connection to their patients.”

About UNC Health

UNC Health is an integrated health care system owned by the state of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill. It exists to further the teaching mission of the University of North Carolina and to provide state-of-the-art patient care.

UNC Health is comprised of UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, ranked consistently among the best medical centers in the country; the UNC School of Medicine, a nationally eminent research institution; Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville; Chatham Hospital in Siler City; Johnston Health in Clayton and Smithfield; UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston; Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro; Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir; Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount; UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, CarolinaEast in New Bern; UNC REX Healthcare and its provider network in Wake County; and the UNC Physicians Network. For more information, please visit www.unchealthcare.org.

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health offers an end-to-end, customizable mobile platform exclusively for healthcare systems, including digital front door. Gozio’s extensible mobile platform enables seamless consumer interactions and provides an anytime, anywhere connection to patients improving their overall experience and access to care. Popular patient engagement features include patented, blue-dot indoor wayfinding with turn-by-turn navigation, virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, access to electronic health records, Urgent Care and Emergency Department wait times, bill pay and extensive analytics capabilities. For more information, watch the video or visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.