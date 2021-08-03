Women of Color-Led Venture Capital Firm Fearless Fund Announces VC Week to Educate and Empower All

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting Monday, August 23rd, Fearless Fund, the first VC fund built by women of color, for women of color, will kick off its inaugural Fearless Venture Capital Week: a multi-generational hybrid experience tailored toward educating all about venture capital and entrepreneurship.

The highly-anticipated, 7-day event will be offered both in-person and virtually via livestream with a jam-packed schedule including over 50 expert speakers, grant initiatives, giveaways, pitch competitions and more. Programming will include daily sessions tailored to building financial literacy within the following core demographics: Kids, Teens, HBCU Collegiates, Women Entrepreneurs, Women Investors, and Families. The week will close with a celebration brunch in honor of Fearless Fund’s recent $25MM+ round, where guests will have the opportunity to meet and network with other talented, like-minded individuals.

Standout speakers and events for VC Week include a Fireside Chat with renowned fashion designer Steve Madden, a Fearless VC Week x Daring to Disrupt Dialogue Discussion hosted by media legend Katie Couric, and an HBCU Pitch Competition presented by DJ Envy of the iconic radio show The Breakfast Club. Additional confirmed speakers include the following highly-regarded professionals: Brandice Daniel, Cindy Eckert, Andrea Brimmer, Tanya Van Court, Nikki Chu, Sheena Allen, and many more with a special remark from Former Mayor Kasim Reed.

“Our mission with Fearless Fund has always been to diversify the Venture Capital space as well as provide resources, tools and access for communities to learn about entrepreneurship,” said Arian Simone, Co-founder and General Partner of Fearless Fund. “With Fearless Venture Capital Week, we are doing just that, not only by providing the opportunity to receive financing, but also through educational and inspirational discussions that we hope will encourage guests to live fearlessly and bring their businesses to life.”

Confirmed sponsors and partners for the events include: Steve Madden, Ally Bank, J.P. Morgan Chase, Walmart, Mastercard, and UPS.

For more information on Fearless Venture Capital Week, please visit www.fearless.fund/vc-week.

About Fearless Fund

Launched in 2019, Fearless Fund invests in WOC-led businesses seeking pre-seed, seed level or series A financing. Its mission is to bridge the gap in venture capital funding for female founders of color building scalable, growth aggressive companies. Currently, Fearless Fund’s portfolio includes the following companies: EnrichHER, Range Beauty, AMP Beauty, HairBrella, Streamlytics, Capway, Clevr AI, AARMY and Slutty Vegan. The Fearless Fund team also runs The Fearless Foundation, a 501c3 organization with a goal to educate entrepreneurs through training, reduce racial inequities, and empower African-Americans to gain access to capital, as well as the Get Ready Venture Program, a 12-month training program for WOC business owners to acquire the needed training, mentorship, knowledge, and skills needed to gain access to capital.