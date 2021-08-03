GrillGirl.com Announces Launch of Grill Girl Magazine - a Grilling Lifestyle Publication

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During the height of National Grilling Month, Robyn Lindars, creator of GrillGirl.com, announced today the launch of Grill Girl® Magazine, a grilling lifestyle publication available nationally at local retailers and grocery stores, Barnes and Noble, CVS and Walmart.

As the pandemic has increased the global appetite for grilling with grill sales seeing upwards of a 500% increase and spurring a charcoal shortage, Lindars saw the need to help “elevate everyone’s grilling game,” and therefore Grill Girl® Magazine promotes the outdoor grilling lifestyle, empowering readers with information on how to:

Pick the right grill for their lifestyle

Grill the perfect steak

Cook an entire “Meal on the Grill”

Plank Grill Pizzas

Bake Desserts on the Grill in Cast Iron

Add smoke flavor to cocktails

Plus, a Grill Gear Guide to set up any griller for success on the grill.

Each Grill Girl Magazine includes over 25 recipes and tips to empower all people to embrace the outdoor grilling lifestyle and help sharpen their culinary skills over the open flame.

“Grilling is now a fun, culinary experience enjoyed by both men and women, as well as expert cooks and everyday families looking to enjoy that great ‘over the flame’ flavor in all their foods,” said Lindars. “Grilling is also now a year-round way of cooking that’s no longer just for major summer holidays. This magazine will inspire beginners and experts and show new ways and techniques to enjoy everything from traditional BBQ to fine dining made over an open flame.”

Visit your local grocery store, Barnes and Noble, CVS or Walmart to pick up the latest issue, or visit here to purchase a copy or subscribe online.

About GrillGirl.com: GrillGirl.com is a high traffic grilling and outdoor lifestyle website with a focus on outdoor cooking, recipes and lifestyle content. Robyn has appeared on The Today Show, Food Network’s “The First Chopped Grillmasters,” The Cooking Channel’s “Foodography” and The Travel Channel’s “American Grilled.” She competes at the annual Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Competition, is a Certified Steak Cook Off Association Judge, and is a Brand Ambassador for the Hearth Patio BBQ Association. In 2019, Robyn launched her first cookbook, “Healthy Electric Smoker: 100 Recipes with All Natural Ingredients and Fewer Carbs” published by DK books/Random House.