Rootworks Acquires CPA Practice Advisor

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootworks, the accounting profession’s premier firm-improvement organization, has acquired CPA Practice Advisor, a leading technology and practice management publication for accounting and tax professionals, from Endeavor Business Media LLC. The move allows Rootworks to expand its educational ecosystem by leveraging CPA Practice Advisor’s content across a broad spectrum of digital channels.

“CPA Practice Advisor aligns with Rootworks’ mission to provide dedicated education and guidance to accounting firms, specifically in the areas of modern technology, practice management and client experience,” said Darren Root, CPA, CITP, CGMA and Rootworks co-founder. “Acquiring the magazine expands our reach into the profession to deliver timely, education-based content across multiple digital channels including webinars, podcasts, online articles and more. Advancing the profession through education in all areas of firm improvement has long been Rootworks’ mission.”

Rootworks is known nationwide as the leading firm-improvement organization. The Rootworks team provides dedicated coaching and education to move member firms through its proven and structured roadmap (Business Model Basics™) to build a modern firm. Rootworks and CPA Practice Advisor will combine powerful education-based resources and tools with an established and respected online publication to help move the entire profession forward.

Root added: “As a former editor of CPA Practice Advisor, I deeply understand the thought leadership that the editorial team and contributor network provides to the accounting profession. At Rootworks, we’ve worked with thousands of firm leaders and staff and can bring this expansive knowledge to the magazine—creating a highly compelling and reliable source of actionable insights.”

Rootworks’ engaged community will have access to CPA Practice Advisor’s 5-star technology reviews, implementation advice and serial columns contributed by credentialed members of the professional accounting community, as well as e-book versions of its print content, along with online tools, apps, podcasts and webcasts, which qualify for CPA-required Continuing Professional Education (CPE).

“We’re very excited about our future plans. Working with Rootworks to create and provide best-in-class tools and resources will allow us to improve our offerings and better serve our readership,” said Gail Perry, CPA, editor-in-chief of CPA Practice Advisor.

About Rootworks and Right Networks

Rootworks, a company of Right Networks, is the profession’s premier firm-improvement organization, serving small to mid-sized accounting firms across the country. Rootworks provides the tools, resources and guidance that enable firm owners to create a proactive, high-performing and sustainable modern firm—and all with a single subscription. Learn more at rootworks.com.

Right Networks is the preeminent accounting platform, bringing together best-in-class accounting technology, data sharing and collaboration, productivity tools, and world-class guidance that make 6,000+ accounting firms more productive and profitable.