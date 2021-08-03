Fast Simon Unveils Klaviyo Integration and Partnership

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fast Simon (formerly InstantSearch+) today unveiled a new integration and partnership with Klaviyo delivering breakthrough AI personalized recommendations for eCommerce retargeting.

Used by more than 265,000 brands worldwide, Klaviyo’s customer data and automation platform delivers data-driven experiences across email and owned channels to increase engagement and accelerate revenue. Fast Simon’s advanced AI-powered insights are now automatically integrated into Klaviyo flows. This gives eCommerce marketers unique remarketing opportunities based on actual in-store shopper behavior and intent.

“Fast Simon and Klaviyo's integration has allowed us in just three months to scale our retargeting emails with smart, automated personalized recommendations that generated an uplift of 250% in revenues,” said Marguerite Gockel, vice president of marketing, YA YA Creations. “Using this integration has increased the relevancy of each email we send out to our shoppers.”

Fast Simon’s AI shopping optimization platform integrates search, shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). With just a few clicks, both Fast Simon and Klaviyo plug into top eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

"Fast Simon’s integration unlocks an exciting new strategy and use case for our brands,” said Stewart Wesley, strategic partner manager, technology, Klaviyo. “Everybody has implemented and optimized abandoned cart flow, but the concept of retargeting abandoned search is essentially brand-new. By identifying customer buying intent and sending relevant and personalized communications, Fast Simon has created a powerful new communications strategy for Klaviyo customers."

“In today’s eCommerce tornado, merchants are looking for every advantage to grow revenue and compete with large, often impersonal retail giants,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. “Klaviyo and Fast Simon are at the forefront of delivering advanced technology to merchants of all sizes—unlocking information and using it to cut through the noise and deliver the highly personal, inspiring and satisfying shopping experiences that drive revenue and loyalty.”

Fast Simon’s platform also includes an advanced AI retail merchandising solution, which automates online merchandising to delight shoppers and maximize sales. Merchandisers can create personalized, targeted experiences with simple drag-and-drop editors. The combined rule-based automation and AI merchandising strategies create effective merchandising campaigns. When used with Klaviyo, Fast Simon’s rule-based automation and AI merchandising strategies create a highly personalized experience all the way from initial email and text communications through search and sale.

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands, including Steve Madden, Natural Life and Motherhood. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.