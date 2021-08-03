Business Capital Delivers Financing for Deerfield Ranch Winery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BizCap® (Business Capital since 2002) structured and secured $10 million in real estate financing for Deerfield Ranch Winery (DRW), an award-winning organic winery producing 15,000 cases annually. Family owned and operated since 1982, DRW is located in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country with a unique wine cave tasting room experience and production facility located on 47 acres with frontage on the scenic Sonoma Highway – one of the most traveled wine country roads in the world with some of the most well-known and sought-after wineries. Deerfield is recognized for their Clean Wine®, low in sulfites and histamines, which are known causes of wine headaches. The winery and head winemaker, Robert Rex, have won over 350+ awards, including Winemaker of the Year in 2018 from the American Fine Wine Competition. This financing allowed Deerfield Ranch Winery to partially recapitalize its balance sheet and provide a stable runway for future growth.

“We have secured many credit facilities for wineries over the past twenty years, and PJ and Robert Rex, owners of DRW, are some of the most dedicated, customer-focused people we have had the pleasure to work with,” said Chuck Doyle, President and CEO of BizCap. “Their love for the winery and commitment to clients are evident by the quality product and remarkable loyalty demonstrated by their many wine club members and DTC business. BizCap was delighted to play a part in DRW’s drive to the next level, creating innovative new product and customer experience.”

DRW owner and winemaker, Robert Rex, stated, “BizCap did a stellar job in finding us the right financial partner and were tireless in the development and the execution of the package. They were key members of the team it took to accomplish the goal.”

