Cyware Partners with RiskIQ to Deliver Actionable Threat Intelligence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Cyware, the industry’s only Virtual Cyber Fusion platform provider, announced a partnership with RiskIQ, a leader in internet security intelligence. The partnership combines advanced global threat intelligence automation with enriched, high-fidelity threat intelligence data to enable customers to more effectively respond to attacks.

“As we expand our partner ecosystem to facilitate more threat intelligence sharing and collaboration across the industry, this partnership with RiskIQ could not be a more perfect fit,” said Anuj Goel, CEO, Cyware. “The combination of Cyware’s Cyber Fusion solutions with RiskIQ’s rich internet security intelligence provides joint customers with the next-level threat intelligence necessary to stay ahead of attackers and protect the business. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with this market leader to help customers make their security programs more efficient and effective.”

The integration extends across multiple solutions at both companies, including Cyware’s Threat Intelligence eXchange (CTIX) being integrated with RiskIQ PassiveTotal. The joint solution enables customers to embed automation more effectively into their investigations, empowering them to enrich data on demand from Cyware's playbooks, access RiskIQ alerts and artifacts seamlessly, and monitor the attack landscape. Also, Cyware has integrated RiskIQ’s RiskIQ PassiveTotal and ExternalThreats brand protection intelligence solution with its Security Orchestration Gateway Layer (CSOL) to orchestrate and aggregate threat indicators and observables across the entire Internet and social media landscape to prevent identity compromises and domain abuse.

The wide-ranging threat intelligence data delivered through RiskIQ enriches metadata for customers, including information on subdomains, cookies, trackers, and other factors. This visibility enhances an organization’s ability to confidently identify Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) through the CTIX platform and, ultimately, enables them to make critical security decisions more quickly and accurately.

“Threat intelligence is the backbone of effective security programs, and our collaboration with Cyware enables us to collectively deliver truly enriched intelligence to customers,” said Elias Manousos, CEO, RiskIQ. “The combination of Cyware and RiskIQ arms security teams with the data they need to take decisive action and enables them to scale threat hunting and response through intelligent automation. The early traction we’ve seen in the market has been incredible, and we look forward to continuing to add value for our joint customers’ security teams.”

Cyware and RiskIQ will sponsor an Innovators Mixer at Black Hat 2021 on August 4 and 5 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. PT at Moorea Beach Club, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. This is an exclusive, invite-only event that Black Hat attendees can register for here. You can read more about featured Cyware partners here.

About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is a leader in internet security intelligence, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organization’s digital presence. With more than 75% of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social and mobile exposures. Trusted by security teams, CISO’s, and more than 100,000 security analysts, RiskIQ’s platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action to protect the business, brand, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, NationalGrid Partners, and MassMutual Ventures.

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. www.cyware.com