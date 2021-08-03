utiliVisor Helps The New Valley Hospital Save $1.025M+

Joseph Lorino, PE, LEED AP | Vice President, Facilities Management, Valley Health System, in collaboration with utiliVisor, a leader in utility submetering and plant optimization, saved The New Valley Hospital more than $1.025 million. (Photo: Business Wire)

Joseph Lorino, PE, LEED AP | Vice President, Facilities Management, Valley Health System, in collaboration with utiliVisor, a leader in utility submetering and plant optimization, saved The New Valley Hospital more than $1.025 million. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--utiliVisor, a leader in utility submetering and plant optimization, announces that their collaboration with The New Valley Hospital has helped the hospital save more than $1.025 million. utiliVisor was initially brought in to help evaluate bids from service contractors during construction.

"Because of utiliVisor's knowledge and great negotiating skill, we received - and awarded - a bid that was below what we had budgeted for. And we received more from that bid than we originally had asked for. It's been a very successful process and saved over $1.025 million. And we couldn't have done it without utiliVisor's involvement.​​​​​​​"

- Joseph Lorino, PE, LEED AP | Vice President, Facilities Management, Valley Health System

utiliVisor continues to collaborate with The New Valley Hospital team in establishing sustainable energy practices. Even after the hospital opens, utiliVisor will provide ongoing monitoring and metering to maintain long-term solutions that save energy and costs.

“utiliVisor's continued involvement will help us in making decisions, whether it's their own expertise or bringing us experts. They make sure we’re consistently achieving peak efficiency. Their involvement is critical to our success because we need to operate and maintain this system to give our patients a great healing environment. That's why we value utiliVisor and what they do,” said Lorino.

The New Valley Hospital is a community hospital currently being built in Paramus, New Jersey, and plans to have its first patient by the end of 2023.

