Omnitracs Partners with PrePass Safety Alliance to Provide Integrated Solution that Improves Driver Experience

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnitracs, LLC, a Solera company, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with PrePass Safety Alliance to provide PrePass on its Omnitracs One platform. Fleets that access the PrePass application will be able to bypass weigh stations – improving driver satisfaction with fewer inspection stops and exceeding customer expectations with faster load delivery, while reducing bottom-line costs associated with idling time and fuel usage. Directly integrated into Omnitracs One, weigh station bypass information will be available with all other fleet activity, on a converged platform.

Per the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, preliminary inspections cost a fleet five minutes of drive time and 0.4 gallons of fuel per truck. More importantly, secondary inspections cost 30 minutes of drive time and raise the risk of potential violations and out-of-service notifications. According to the Alliance, PrePass trucks bypass an open, working weigh station, on average, 12.3 times per month, saving a typical 100-truck fleet more than $128,000 each year.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the PrePass application through Omnitracs One,” commented Mick Milnark, Vice President of Product Management at Omnitracs. “By providing this essential information through the easy-to-use application on our Omnitracs One platform, fleets don’t need to install additional hardware in their cabs, and drivers benefit from an integrated application to access the crucial information that helps them hit their on-time targets. The ability to add the PrePass application is one more proof point demonstrating the adaptability of the Omnitracs One platform – providing customers with the flexibility to choose those applications that best meet their individual fleet needs.”

With the PrePass application, drivers are informed of an upcoming weigh station when crossing a geofence threshold two miles out. PrePass then verifies the carrier credentials, safety scores, and vehicle weights, where available, to determine the bypass decision. Drivers receive notification on Omnitracs One to bypass or pull into the weigh station, all while the truck travels at highway speed. In addition, fleets receive mobile safety ALERTS™ for work zones, traffic congestion, crashes ahead, brake checks, runaway ramps, traffic incidents, rest areas, gusty winds, steep grades, truck parking, weather alerts, and no commercial vehicle areas.

“This partnership between Omnitracs and PrePass Safety Alliance brings together two U.S.-based organizations known for providing efficient, cost-effective solutions to help fleets make safe, on-time deliveries to their customers. We’re thrilled to provide PrePass on the Omnitracs One platform,” commented Mark Doughty, President and CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance. “With more than 650,000 commercial vehicles from pre-qualified fleets currently enjoying our service, we know that integrating PrePass with Omnitracs One will save motor carriers even more time, fuel, and money.”

About Omnitracs

Omnitracs, a Solera Company, offers the only complete fleet intelligence software platform. Serving the largest for-hire and private fleets in the transportation and distribution industries, Omnitracs’ best-in-class solutions accelerate business success, improve efficiency, and enhance the driver experience for nearly 15,000 customers who collectively travel 700 million miles per week. Omnitracs pioneered digital transformation in trucking more than 30 years ago, and today offers a one-stop shop for enterprise-grade, data-driven solutions across compliance, telematics, workflow, routing, and video safety. Headquartered in Dallas, Omnitracs serves customers in over 50 countries and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. Recently, Omnitracs launched the Road Ahead Podcast, a new series that explores industry innovations with guest hosts. To subscribe, click HERE. For more information, visit www.Omnitracs.com.

About PrePass Safety Alliance

PrePass Safety Alliance is a non-profit public-private partnership working to make highways safer and more efficient through innovative data-driven solutions. As the only weigh station bypass service based in the United States, PrePass helps over 650,000 trucks in more than 77,000 fleets save time, fuel, and money. States benefit from PrePass by preclearing qualified motor carriers to safely bypass inspection and weigh station facilities at highway speeds. In addition to industry-leading RFID transponder and the PrePass app, PrePass services also include electronic toll payment, mobile safety ALERTS™, and INFORM™ Safety and Tolling data analytics applications. To date, the Alliance has invested more than $800 million nationwide to deploy services that improve safety, reduce truck-related emissions, and preserve highway infrastructure. For more details, visit www.prepassalliance.org.

About Solera

Solera is the preeminent global data intelligence and technology leader serving all constituents engaged in vehicle lifecycle management. Solera’s data-driven intelligence is unmatched, with more than one billion transactions annually, and delivers mission-critical solutions to minimize complexity and reduce friction at all touch points in the vehicle lifecycle. Solera’s solutions empower smarter decision-making through software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning that come together to deliver insights to our customers and accelerate business outcomes. Solera serves over 235,000 global customers and partners in more than 90 countries across six continents. By drawing on its market-leading solutions, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to drive the industry forward. For more information, visit www.Solera.com.