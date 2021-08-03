BOI Payment Acceptance Partners With Premier Lotteries Ireland to Supply Online Payment Gateway Services for the Irish National Lottery Digital Platforms

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BOI Payment Acceptance ("BOIPA"), a leading provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, and Premier Lotteries Ireland DAC ("PLI"), the operator of the Irish National lottery, have today announced a partnership whereby BOIPA will supply the payment gateway technology to process eCommerce payments for the Irish National Lottery online platforms.

As a result of the partnership, BOIPA will provide the payment gateway infrastructure to enable eCommerce payments across all digital platforms for the Irish National Lottery online games.

Asta Lund, Head of Strategic Growth for Premier Lotteries Ireland said, “PLI has seen significant growth in its digital business recently and we expect to see our digital channel further increase in importance to our business, as our players continue to play their favourite lottery games online, in a safe and responsible environment. We are excited to partner with BOI Payment Acceptance who will further enhance our digital payment processing from both an operational and customer experience perspective.”

“Premier Lotteries Ireland is committed to ensuring that responsible play and player protection is at the very core of everything that we do. For this exciting period of growth, we are looking forward to working closely together to deliver a more sustainable digital payments infrastructure with increased security, governance and fraud management services to protect our players.”

”Brian Cleary, BOIPA Managing Director commented, “This partnership will enable Premier Lotteries Ireland to continue to develop world class online games and to grow their online customer franchise by availing our leading edge eCommerce payment technology. Further, the establishment of this relationship demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investment in gateway and other digital payment technology.”

Henry Dummer, Director of Everyday Banking at Bank of Ireland, added, “I welcome this important announcement by the National Lottery and the selection of BOI Payment Acceptance to support their requirement for online card payment acceptance. This is a strong endorsement for the team and testament to their commitment and hard work.”

BOI Payment Acceptance (BOIPA) is a marketing alliance between Bank of Ireland and EVO Payments. EVO Payments is a global leader in payments processing technology and solutions.

About BOI Payment Acceptance

BOI Payment Acceptance (BOIPA) is a marketing alliance between Bank of Ireland and EVO Payments. EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) ("EVO") is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

About Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland providing a broad range of banking and other financial services. The Group has the largest network of retail branches and ATM outlets in Ireland, as well as partnerships in the UK with the Post Office and the AA. The Group’s international business is conducted by its Corporate Banking and Global Markets teams operating from Dublin, London, and offices in continental Europe and the United States.

About Premier Lotteries Ireland