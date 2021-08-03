SelectQuote Adds Zing Health to Carrier Platform

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced a new partnership with Zing Health for Medicare customers in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan to promote community health in the greater Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis markets. Zing Health was founded in 2019 to help address the inadequacies in the healthcare system by creating a collaborative, community-based approach.

“Zing Health is a great addition to the SelectQuote Senior business as they seek to drastically improve health outcomes in diverse populations that are underserved. They acknowledge that a customer’s lifestyle outside of a clinical setting has an effect on their health and they offer a strategic, tech-enabled model that they can scale to match the size of the problem,” said Tim Danker, Chief Executive Officer. “We work with a number of great carrier partners that are making a difference in senior adult’s health and Zing is the most recent example of SelectQuote helping our Medicare customers and offering additional choices to them.”

“Zing Health’s goal is to better address the inadequacies in the healthcare system by creating a collaborative, community-based approach,” said Dr. Eric E. Whitaker, founder and CEO of Zing Health. “SelectQuote helps in that goal by making it easier for our members to compare costs, understand coverage of specific drugs and extra benefits, handle enrollment details and obtain plan documents.”

Holistic care benefits in Zing Health plans include telehealth and a 24/7 nurse advice line, fitness and weight loss memberships, and help with the nutrition, housing and social issues that contribute to community health. Zing Health partners provide member benefits for OTC drugs and hearing aids (Nations), dental care (HealthSparq), vision care (EyeQuest), fitness and therapy (American Specialty Health), and telehealth (MDLive). SelectQuote adds to Zing Health’s already powerful approach to improving access to care.

The demand for Medicare continues to grow as 10,000 people a day turn 65 and SelectQuote’s mission is to help provide the best Medicare plan at the best price to customers to meet their healthcare needs.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. SelectQuote pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin the company’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. SelectQuote has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. In 2021, SelectQuote expanded their business with the addition of Population Health, a healthcare services company, and SelectRx, a specialty medication management pharmacy.

Founded in 2019, Zing Health Holdings Inc. is a groundbreaking tech-enabled insurance company making Medicare Advantage the best it can be for those 65 and over or with long-term disability. Zing Health's community-based approach addresses social determinants of health to keep individuals and communities healthy and returns the physician and the member to the center of the healthcare equation. This gives each member personalized care and service tailored to their singular needs. Members also receive individualized assistance to make their transition to Zing Health as easy as possible, and have the ability to personalize their plans, access to facilities designed to help them better meet their healthcare needs, and a dedicated care team. For more information on Zing Health, visit myzinghealth.com.