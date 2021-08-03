Verifyle and The Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA) Partner to Help Protect PMPA Members from Hackers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verifyle, a leader in secure messaging, file sharing and digital signatures, today announced a strategic partnership with the Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA). The PMPA is an international trade association representing the interests of the precision machined products industry. Verifyle has been chosen to provide ultra-secure document sharing, storage, and messaging for all PMPA members beginning later this summer.

“PMPA members rely more and more heavily on digital communications. In many cases they are sharing information that is proprietary or confidential in nature. We needed to provide a way for our members to be able to communicate securely to protect everyone’s interests,” said Cate Smith, Executive Director. “Verifyle is the perfect choice for PMPA members because of its proprietary encryption technology and extremely simple user-interface.”

“Verifyle meets the needs of any organization that’s looking for a more secure way to share sensitive or confidential information. More and more industries are moving away from email and other non-secure forms of communication to encrypted communications platforms like Verifyle,” said Jack Smith, CEO of Verifyle. “This new partnership allows PMPA members to share documents and messages with confidence, knowing that only authorized users will be able to access the information. We are extremely proud that PMPA chose Verifyle as a way of helping their members communicate more securely.”

Unlike many other cloud-storage and cloud-sharing services, which use a single master key for encrypting and decrypting their users’ data, Verifyle’s Cellucrypt® technology uses password-derived keys on top of a public-key system to individually encrypt data objects, adding several additional layers of protection for their users. With the additional option to disable password reset, Verifyle becomes the most secure cloud-sharing platform available, while remaining extremely simple to use.

About The PMPA

The Precision Machined Products Association has been supporting and enhancing American manufacturers since 1933. PMPA consists of industry leaders who understand that a strong trade association is critical to ensure the future of manufacturing in North America. Through PMPA membership, companies have a distinct competitive advantage over their global competitors, with daily access to a full range of programs and services designed to help them meet their operational challenges and focus on new business opportunities.

About Verifyle

Verifyle delivers ultra-secure messaging, document sharing, and digital signatures, all from a simple, single-screen interface. Verifyle was built from the ground up to be the most secure cloud-sharing solution, and to deliver improved productivity and control of information to its users. Verifyle’s industry-leading, patented encryption technology gives users the highest level of security, protecting them from bulk-access vulnerability through the unique encryption of each document and message thread. Verifyle will be exhibiting at the upcoming Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS) August 10-12 in Cleveland, Ohio.