Kate Somerville Skincare Announces Partnership with Foster Nation Empowering Foster Youth to Defy Impossible

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kate Somerville, a trailblazing brand in the world of prestige skincare, has been healing skin and transforming lives for over two decades. With these core values in mind, the brand announces a long-term partnership with Foster Nation, an organization empowering foster youth aging out of the system to become the nation’s future leaders through career mentorship. With 1 in 5 children growing up in a home impacted by alcohol and drug addiction, brand founder Kate Somerville knows firsthand the challenges young people face when one or both parents are unable to care for the family.

“Having grown up in a chaotic environment as a kid, I didn’t know what choices were available to me,” said Somerville. “Life felt out of control until I had a mentor change my life who allowed me to see that I was in control of my own destiny. I am thrilled that we are beginning this long-term partnership with Foster Nation and my hope is that we will make an important impact on the lives and futures of the inspiring youth in their program that are aging out the system. Together, we will give them a chance to defy impossible.”

The skincare brand is pledging $100,000 to Foster Nation annually, which includes their ‘Defy Impossible’ scholarship program awarding five recipients per year the opportunity to attend esthetics school to pursue careers as licensed aestheticians. Entries are officially open and candidates interested in a career in beauty are to submit a 5-minute video on how a career in beauty will change their lives. Each winner will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship to esthetician school to cover the cost of full tuition hours and supplies. Kate Somerville and Foster Nation are partnering with Beauty Changes Lives (beautychangeslives.org) to implement the scholarship program and ensure its success. Kate Somerville’s team of Skin Health Experts will also offer mentorship and training opportunities at the Kate Somerville Skincare Clinic in Los Angeles.

Kate Somerville and Foster Nation officially kickoff their partnership beginning August 3rd, 2021. To celebrate the partnership, the brand will be launching an online bundle featuring the hero products ExfoliKate Cleanser & Exfoliate Intensive Duo (SRP $88, value $128) on Sephora.com, with 10% of sales donated by Kate Somerville to Foster Nation.

