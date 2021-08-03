Rite Aid Partners with dunnhumby to Revamp Price, Promotion and Loyalty Programs

CHICAGO & CAMP HILL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid has selected dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, as its strategic partner to revamp its price, promotion and loyalty programs. Rite Aid and dunnhumby are utilizing customer data models and consumer-led insights to optimize these investments to improve customer value perception digitally and at more than 2,500 stores in 17 states. Rite Aid’s loyalty program will be completely reimagined to deliver improved value for customers.

“Enhancing the customer experience is key to our RxEvolution strategy and to meeting our growth-target consumers’ needs. Our goal is to improve our value proposition with prices, promotions and a loyalty program that are meaningful and relevant to them,” said Erik Keptner, chief marketing and merchandising officer, Rite Aid. “After an extensive process to review potential partners for this initiative, we chose dunnhumby because of the company’s proven experience in helping to improve value perception. The dunnhumby team’s expert data-science capabilities and customer-first orientation ensure a natural fit with Rite Aid. We look forward to working with dunnhumby to revamp these programs and help our customers get beyond healthy to thriving.”

“Rite Aid has a storied history of providing health products and services, and we’re excited to help the company enhance its pricing, promotions and loyalty program,” said Grant Steadman, president of North America at dunnhumby. “We believe these are key areas for retail pharmacies to get right in order to meet and anticipate customers’ evolving needs.”

For almost 30 years, dunnhumby has used data and customer science to delight customers and build loyalty for retailers. dunnhumby's customer-led approach brings the human dimension to merchandising, and will help Rite Aid and its vendors deliver improved value for customers.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower healthcare costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First. Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs nearly 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble and Metro.