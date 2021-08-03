Funko Introduces Philanthropic-Driven Initiative, Pops! With Purpose

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funko, Inc. (“Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced its new philanthropic driven initiative, Pops! With Purpose, tying Funko Pop! characters to causes that are important to employees, Funko fans and the greater community. The program will kick-off through an auction at FunKon 2021, followed by an expansive product assortment next year with Make-A-Wish®.

“Throughout Funko's history, community has been at the heart of all of our efforts,” explained Andrew Perlmutter, President at Funko. “When fans decide to purchase and display a Pop! With Purpose, they are signifying their support for a cause that contributes to making the world a more kind and equitable place for all.”

“We know that wishes have the ability to help children build the emotional and physical strength they need to fight a critical illness,” said LuAnn Bott, Vice President of Revenue Partnerships and Services for Make-A-Wish America. “Through the sale of their wish-inspired Pop! figures, Funko will enable even more wish kids to experience the life-changing impact of a wish come true.”

With a proven history of community engagement through the Funko Cares program, Funko’s Pops! With Purpose expands on partnerships with new and existing philanthropic organizations. Since introducing its Funko Cares Program in 2018, Funko has given back to the community through monetary and product donations.

Inspired by its diverse employee and fan base alongside a culture of inclusivity, Funko partnered with the It Gets Better Project for the second year in a row by releasing a Pops! With Purpose Pride collection.

“Funko is a natural, value-aligned partner for the It Gets Better Project,” said It Gets Better Project Executive Director Brian Wenke. “Through their queer interpretations of iconic characters known and loved by so many, Funko is sending a message to all LGBTQ+ young people that they are not alone – and that there is a broad, multi-faceted community here to support them. Funko’s unwavering commitment to sustaining our life-affirming resources, while fueling the joy of others, is an ideal combination with the capacity to positively impact young queer people everywhere.”

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation has been a Funko Cares partner for two years, with Funko donations funding over 1,500 hours of critical research.

“Even as breast cancer cases around the world are on the rise, we’ve never been closer to eradicating this life-threatening disease,” said BCRF CEO and President Myra Biblowit. “By partnering with BCRF, Funko is supporting groundbreaking, lifesaving science. Together, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus.”

Funko recently learned about the impactful work young people are performing across the globe through Rivet, an organization accelerating the youth revolution. Coming this fall, Funko will introduce licensed products tied to real-life heroes: Andrea Bautista Gomez, Tony Weaver and Avalon Jade Theisen.

“Rivet was built on the belief that young people have the power to lead social change today, not someday. We partner with brands like Funko to fund and amplify the work of young people leading social change in their communities,” said Rivet CEO Eric Dawson. “And we could not dream of a better partnership to provide these young people with the visibility and reach they deserve.”

Inspired by employees and fans that have protected and served the United States, Funko has supported military families through its partnership with Operation Homefront. Funko’s employees participate in Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade®, an annual nationwide school supply collection and distribution campaign.

“We are excited about our growing partnership with Funko as they clearly share our commitment to helping our military families not only start strong, but also stay strong as they serve our great nation and as they transition back into their civilian communities,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. “These collectibles will serve as a special tribute to this very deserving group of fellow Americans as we work to help them for all they have done in our nation’s time of need.”

Each Pop! With Purpose figure sold will feature a designated sticker and box art indicating that Funko has made a charitable donation to the organization. Fans can stay up-to-date on Funko’s Pops! With Purpose initiative by following Funko on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @OriginalFunko.

About Funko

Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://www.funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About the It Gets Better Project

Launched over a decade ago by syndicated columnist Dan Savage and his partner Terry Miller, the It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that leverages the power of media to reach millions of people every year and provide critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world. Through collaborative partnerships elevating positive portrayals of the LGBTQ+ community, and community building initiatives, the It Gets Better Project strives to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. The It Gets Better Project received the 2012 Governor’s Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences; has garnered support from President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama; along with numerous celebrities such as Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Josie Totah, Hayley Kiyoko and Patrick Starrr, and more than 600,000 others who have taken the pledge to share messages of hope and to speak up against intolerance. Connect with the It Gets Better Project: on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter at @ItGetsBetter; Facebook.com/ItGetsBetterProject; and YouTube.com/ItGetsBetterProject.

About BCRF

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can’t stop now. Join us in fueling the world’s most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.