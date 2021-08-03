FulcrumAir Announces Opening of Colorado Office, Expansion of Calgary Facility, and New Appointments

FulcrumAir showcasing our machines and services to give you a taste of what we can do. (Video: FulcrumAir)

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FulcrumAir is excited to announce that it has opened its first office in the United States, located in Wellington, Colorado, and has expanded its Canadian offices in Calgary, Alberta. The Wellington facility is the head office of our US operations and will be used to service our growing customer base in the power transmission and distribution industry. The expansion at the Canadian office allows us to invest further resources into robotic development through the hiring of additional engineers and technicians increasing our production capacity, putting more machines in action faster.

Mr. Robert Rotzetter will be transferring to the USA from Canada to run our US operations as the General Manager. Robert has been with Fulcrum since 2019 and has been instrumental in overseeing our Canadian operations and securing our industry-leading position with Transport Canada. He is also spearheading our efforts with the FAA to receive Type Certification for our E7500 Heavy Lift UAS.

Mr. Will Shlah has joined Fulcrum in Calgary as the Canadian General Manager. In addition to overseeing Canadian operations, Will brings his previous industry experience in health and safety, regulatory compliance, and training to ensure FulcrumAir maintains its position as an industry leader in safety excellence and innovative regulatory trendsetting.

Patrick Arnell, CEO, states: “FulcrumAir is very proud to welcome both Robert Rotzetter and Will Shlah into their new positions. These appointments, plus our expanded facilities in both the USA and Canada, will greatly assist us to accelerate our efforts in offering unique robotic solutions to the power transmission and distribution industries. Our mission, as always, is to significantly increase safety for the industry by taking linemen out of harm’s way and to improve efficiency and reduce cost for our customers.”

FulcrumAir is an industry leader in the development of UASs and robots for the powerline industry. Our promise - to be Always Above.