APOLLO Insurance Partners with Loans Canada to Offer Their Customers Access to Embedded Digital Insurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) (TSXV: APLO Reserved), Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Loans Canada to offer immediate digital insurance products, specifically tailored to the millions of Canadians that use their website each year.

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7. As home to the largest lender network in Canada, Loans Canada now offers home, condo and tenants insurance to its millions of users, through APOLLO.

“Loans Canada is exceptional at providing their users the ability to access the right financial product for them,” said APOLLO Business Development Manager Yonas Alemyehu. “ With this partnership, Loans Canada’s users can now access the right insurance products for them, entirely online, through APOLLO.”

Launched in 2012, Loans Canada was Canada’s first online loan comparison tool. Since then they have been used by over 1 million Canadians and have partnered with Canada’s most trusted lenders and financial institutions.

“We have experienced tremendous growth this past year and we are excited to leverage our brand into other financial service verticals,” said Scott Satov, President of Loans Canada “APOLLO is a natural partner for our venture into insurance. With their end-to-end digital platform, we feel that APOLLO’s services are a great fit for our users.”

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real time, and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

About Loans Canada

Launched in 2012 as Canada’s first loan comparison platform, Loans Canada is a financial technology company that matches Canadian borrowers to lenders and other financial solution providers. When a borrower submits an application on LoansCanada.ca, the application is processed through Loans Canada’s proprietary decisioning technology and the borrower is matched with multiple solutions.

Loans Canada is also a destination for financial literacy with extensive educational resources on loans, credit, debt, mortgages and general personal finance. https://loanscanada.ca/