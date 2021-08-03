Signature Bank of Arkansas Chooses CSI’s NuPoint Core to Fuel Growth with Innovative, Integrated Bank Technology

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Signature Bank of Arkansas ($753 million in assets) has selected its NuPoint® core platform to consolidate all of their banking technology into a single platform that will fuel the bank’s growth over the next decade.

Signature Bank of Arkansas has experienced strong organic growth over the past few years, but to reach their goals for the next decade, bank leaders needed to address the inefficiencies and lack of integration in their current technology platform. According to Brant Ward, COO at Signature, CSI provides the strong integration between core, digital banking and EFT systems the bank needs to better serve their customers.

“We specialize in providing a personalized approach to banking, taking special consideration to make life easier for small- and medium-sized businesses in our community. We were searching for an integrated bank technology platform that our employees can leverage to serve our customers more efficiently and effectively,” he said. “CSI’s core platform is designed to provide seamless integration between different systems, giving us a clear view of our customers across all departments while providing the advanced technology needed to meet our customers’ increasing expectations.”

Ward added that Signature also selected CSI because they needed a partner that would guide and educate staff on getting the most out of the system: “We view CSI as a true partner that will ensure we are taking full advantage of our technology and guide us to constantly improve our efficiency and capabilities.”.

Through CSI’s cloud-based NuPoint core platform, Signature Bank of Arkansas plans to increase efficiency and reduce overall operational expenses, which will help fuel the bank’s growth goals. In addition to its core platform, the bank is deploying additional digital capabilities, as well as CSI’s CRM for banks and document distribution and regulatory compliance solutions.

“Signature Bank of Arkansas has an excellent team who are committed to increasing the customer experience while remaining compliant and secure,” said Giovanni Mastronardi, group president, CSI Enterprise Banking. “With their focus on integrating disparate systems and providing innovative technology to their customers, Signature and CSI have formed an outstanding partnership.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

About Signature Bank of Arkansas

Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Brinkley, and Rogers, Arkansas with headquarters located in Fayetteville. Signature is well known for its personalized approach to customer service and dedication to the traditions of community banking. For more information, please visit www.signature.bank.