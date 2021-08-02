Energy Transfer Joins the Environmental Partnership to Expand Focus on Reducing Environmental Footprint Across Its Operations

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dallas-based Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has joined The Environmental Partnership, a growing coalition of nearly 100 energy companies committed to continuously improving the industry’s environmental performance. The non-profit organization is focused on working with its members to adopt technology and best practices that will significantly reduce emissions.

Energy Transfer joined The Environmental Partnership as part of its overall effort to reduce its environmental footprint across its operations, which includes more than 90,000 miles of pipelines and associated facilities in 38 states and Canada. This initiative includes several projects to increase Energy Transfer’s use of renewable energy including the support of the development of the Maplewood 2 Solar farm in West Texas. Maplewood 2 delivers power to three of Energy Transfer’s cryogenic plants in the area along with numerous compressor and pump stations. Energy Transfer also has installed approximately 18,000 solar panels across the country that provide power to its metering stations.

“ We have for years used a diversified mix of energy sources and emissions-reducing technologies to power our assets,” said Tom Mason, executive vice president and head of Energy Transfer’s Alternative Energy Group. “ In fact, nearly 20 percent of the electrical energy we purchase on any given day originates from wind and solar sources. We are also pursuing a number of other emissions reduction efforts, including several carbon capture projects. We look forward to working with the Environmental Partnership and our industry peers to advance our emissions reduction efforts across our operational footprint.”

Energy Transfer also uses a natural gas compression system in many of its operating areas that reduces emissions through its patented ability to switch compression drivers between an electric motor and a natural gas engine. These Dual Drive compressors are often used in ozone non-attainment areas to improve air quality by providing a low-emission alternative for natural gas compression.

Forward Looking Statements

