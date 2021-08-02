Abra Partners with Leonie Hill Capital to Increase Access to Crypto Lending and High Yield Markets

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abra (https://www.abra.com/), a leading wealth management platform with functionality for buying, selling, trading and earning interest on cryptocurrencies, announced today a new partnership with Leonie Hill Capital, an independently run investment firm dedicated to taking dynamic approaches in intensely competitive markets. The partnership will expand the presence of Abra’s fast-growing wealth management app to users in the Asian crypto market – particularly institutional investors, high-net-worth investors, and family offices – who will receive secure custody, crypto lending, buying, trading, borrowing and the ability to earn up to 8% percent interest on fiat deposits.

“Leonie Hill Capital (LHC) holds a strong track record in fund management and specializes in disruptive business investments, especially in regulated environments,” said Bill Barhydt, Founder and CEO of Abra. “We believe their expertise and network in Asia make them a key strategic partner for Abra to reach this market with our services.”

LHC’s access to the Asian market as well as its regulatory expertise will help expose Abra to Asia-based institutions and family offices, enabling them to leverage crypto as a mainstream asset class through Abra’s wealth management technology. LHC and Abra will also work together to build institutional-grade financial and technology products for Asian corporations looking to gain exposure to cryptocurrency through treasury reserves.

“Abra’s wealth management tools make it extremely easy to manage and quickly access crypto and fiat assets without friction or hidden fees,” said Wee-Meng Thoo, Head of Investments at Leonie Hill Capital. “These benefits are particularly valuable to the Asian crypto market, which has struggled with services that allow for cash liquidity. We’re hopeful that our collaboration with Abra will help solve these issues for Asian investors.”

Abra now includes a wide range of wealth management services such as Abra Borrow, an in-app feature for using crypto as collateral to borrow fiat against digital asset holdings with an unprecedented 0% interest option on loans against Bitcoin and Ethereum. Abra Trade offers users access to crypto exchanges and a seamless experience with no required trading experience and an easy on-ramp. Abra Earn consistently offers the highest returns of any crypto service provider with U.S. dollar stablecoin rates currently at 8% per annum.

ABOUT ABRA

Abra is a financial services and technology company that operates an all-in-one, hosted custodial cryptocurrency wallet and access to exchange services. Abra is the world’s first global investment app that makes cryptocurrency investing simple. Abra’s easy-to-use app provides users with unprecedented access to hundreds of cryptocurrencies, offering the freedom to buy, sell, trade, earn and borrow anywhere, anytime. Founded in 2014 with global headquarters in the San Francisco Bay area, Abra is available in more than 150 countries. Investors include American Express Ventures, First Round Capital, Foxconn Technology Group, Arbor Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, RRE Ventures, DCG and many others. For more information, visit https://www.abra.com/.

About Leonie Hill Capital

Leonie Hill Capital is a Registered Fund Management Company overseen by a management team with more than 60 years of experience across global markets with headquarters in Singapore and representative offices in Switzerland, Japan and the United States, with more than USD$2B under management. LHC’s businesses include global Hedge Fund and Private Equity.