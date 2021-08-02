HYLETE Celebrates Annual National Training Short Day August 16

SOLANA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performance apparel brand, HYLETE, is celebrating its 3rd annual National Training Short Day by offering $30 off the purchase of any 2+ shorts August 16, 2021 through August 22, 2021. With a focus on the overall wellness of their community, HYLETE pushes the envelope to develop men's and women's premium performance shorts that are comfortable and functional for every style of fitness training. Use promo code SHORTS today during checkout at www.hylete.com.

"Our customers are at the center of everything we do and it's extremely important to us that we provide them with premium apparel that performs to the highest standards," said Pete Dirksing, HYLETE VP of Product. "By engaging with our community, spending countless hours dialing in fit, fabric, and functionality, and offering a wide variety of sizes and inseam lengths, we are confident we have the perfect short for anyone living a fitness lifestyle."

HYLETE shorts feature training focused attributes including breathability, 4-way stretch, sweat-wicking, perfectly placed zipper pockets, and up to five lengths to find your perfect fit. By designing and developing men’s and women’s training apparel with the input of their passionate fitness-minded community, HYLETE continues to build upon that inspiration, with every product backed by a 100% performance guarantee. Offering numerous options to choose from, online shoppers can use the Perfect Short Finder to discover the right short and fit from HYLETE’s line, in under two minutes.

Created by the fitness and performance apparel experts of HYLETE, the third annual National Training Short Day is Monday, August 16, 2021. Use promo code SHORTS August 16, 2021 through August 22, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PDT to redeem $30 off the purchase of any 2+ shorts, built for performance. For more information or to purchase items from HYLETE visit www.hylete.com.