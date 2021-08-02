Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One Returns Live to New York City This Fall

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Widely recognized as the largest wine and food festival in New York, the 14th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF) returns live to New York City this fall October 14-17, 2021 as one of the first major wine and food Festivals to take place in the state. The Festival’s newest beneficiary, God’s Love We Deliver, is the New York City metropolitan area’s leading provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for individuals living with severe illness. Together with Food Bank For New York City, the Festival’s long-time beneficiary and the city’s largest hunger-relief organization, NYCWFF will now support New Yorkers in their greatest time of need by raising awareness and critical funds for those facing severe illness and food poverty. To date, the Festival has raised more than $13.8 million for its charitable causes with one hundred percent of net proceeds supporting its mission to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC.

NYCWFF also remains steadfast in its commitment to celebrate the robust and resilient New York hospitality industry by providing a vital platform for participating chefs, bartenders and restauranteurs to promote their businesses. With 65+ events taking place over four days, the Festival will offer a line-up of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches and more, accented by a returning selection of family-friendly events to keep fans of all ages engaged throughout the weekend.

For the first time ever, the signature fan-favorite tastings will be anchored at Hudson River Park's Pier 76 and Pier 86, home of the Intrepid Museum, featuring two sprawling outdoor areas showcasing the nation’s most talented chefs and lifestyle personalities during the Festival weekend. This will mark the first major event to take place at the newly opened Pier 76 since its transformation into a new recreational space. Featured events include:

Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray (Thursday, October 14)

(Thursday, October 14) Fratelli Beretta’s Taste of Italy hosted by Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show (Friday, October 15)

(Friday, October 15) Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations by fan-favorite Food Network and Cooking Channel personalities, culinary influencers and celebrated chefs! (Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17)

by fan-favorite Food Network and Cooking Channel personalities, culinary influencers and celebrated chefs! (Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17) Goldbelly’s Best of New York presented by Bucket Listers hosted by Joe Ariel and Rev Run (Saturday, October 16)

(Saturday, October 16) Backyard BBQ presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats and National Beef hosted by Andrew Zimmern (Sunday, October 17)

The fan-favorite Tequila Cazadores’ Tacos After Dark presented by Toyota will return on Friday, October 15 and will be hosted by the exceedingly charming award-winning actress and daytime TV host, Drew Barrymore. On Saturday, October 16, Food Network stars Jet Tila and Molly Yeh will team up to host House of Suntory presents Asian Night Market, a late-night soirée featuring a variety of traditional Asian market bites. That same night, the city’s top bartenders from all five boroughs will duel it out for top honors during Battle of the Boroughs: A Cocktail Showdown presented by BACARDÍ. On Sunday, October 17, celebrate all things PRIDE during the Drag Brunch hosted by chef and cookbook author David Burtka, and his husband, five-time Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris. Celebrated drag performer Willam Belli and NYC comedian and drag king entertainer Murray Hill will serve as special guests for the fabulous Sunday-Funday extravaganza.

Gourmands looking to sharpen their culinary skills alongside the industry’s biggest personalities can select from a series of Master Classes, offering attendees the chance to personally connect with world-famous chefs, mixologists and Food Network and Cooking Channel stars such as Masaharu Morimoto, Duff Goldman, Scott Conant and more!

Fans looking to enjoy unique one-night-only collaborations from their favorite NYC chefs and establishments can revel in this year’s Intimate Dinner Series presented by Air France. The series will feature more than 20 seated dinners with premium tasting menus highlighting the chefs’ signature cuisines paired with a variety of high-end wines and spirits from the Festival’s exclusive provider, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Participating chefs include Giada De Laurentiis, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Marcus Samuelsson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Gabriel Kreuther, Michael White, Melba Wilson, Chintan Pandya, Emily Yuen, Corey Chow, Laetitia Rouabah, Amanda Freitag and Stephanie Izard.

As part of the entry requirements for NYCWFF, all attendees must complete a health screening survey and provide proof of either full vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event. The Festival has partnered with Health Pass by CLEAR, which provides a secure, digital proof of COVID-related health insights via the free mobile app. For full details on the Festival’s Health & Safety Protocols, please visit nycwff.org/healthandsafety.

Between NYCWFF and its sister SOBEWFF®, which takes place each February in Miami Beach, more than $45 million has been raised to benefit the respective charities of each Festival. Beyond the funds raised, both Festivals draw attention to the vibrant dining cultures of their respective cities, provide economic stimulus in their communities, and serve as a platform to drive awareness and engagement for a wide array of philanthropic activities.

The complete line-up of events for the 14th annual Festival is available online at nycwff.org. From August 9-August 15 Capital One credit and debit Cardholders will enjoy exclusive Pre-Sale access to all 65+ delicious events and special perks, like early entry to the signature pier events, intimate dinner series, discounted tickets and access to Capital One Cardholder exclusive events. Ticket sales open to the public on August 16. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF.

