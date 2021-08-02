Mercedes-Benz Joins with Amazon Prime Video on “Cinderella” Campaign to Celebrate and Inspire Individuals

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercedes-Benz announced today that they are joining forces with Amazon Prime Video and their highly anticipated film, “Cinderella,” to launch a campaign that celebrates strong individuals and promotes female empowerment. Committed to inspiring, connecting, and encouraging one another, Mercedes-Benz will support this initiative by amplifying powerful stories, highlighting the importance of community and creating support systems. The campaign launches today and will feature a television commercial, exclusive online content and a livestream event, all of which highlight the incredible cast and crew.

Premiering September 3 on Amazon Prime Video, “Cinderella” is a musically driven bold new take on the traditional story. The heroine, played by Camila Cabello, is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. Mercedes-Benz tapped the film’s lead actors, Cabello and Billy Porter, who plays the Fabulous Godmother or “Fab G,” to join the Mercedes-Benz family as the brand’s newest ambassadors.

“Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with,” says Ukonwa Ojo, CMO of Amazon Prime Video. “We are excited to join forces with Mercedes-Benz to launch a campaign that celebrates strong individuals and promotes female empowerment. Our heroine (Camilla Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with perseverance and the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she makes her dreams come true.”

Inspired by the film, Mercedes-Benz collaborated with its agency, Merkley + Partners, director Rachel McDonald of Biscuit Filmworks, and a primarily female cast and crew, to create a new television commercial which aims to encourage women to rewrite the roles they were told to have in the world. Placing innovation at the forefront, Mercedes-Benz is showcasing the amazing talent behind “Cinderella” who are breaking the mold and leaving their mark. Launching today, the commercial stars Cabello, “Cinderella” director and writer Kay Cannon and producer Shannon McIntosh. The spot also features the Mercedes-Benz G-Class which is known for its iconic design and exceptional performance. The commercial, which highlights the collaboration of strong, inspirational women who are shattering the glass ceiling, will go live digitally on August 2 and run-on network and cable channels beginning August 23.

“Playing Cinderella, a character that I have loved since I was young, is a dream come true,” said Cabello. “I’m honored to reimagine this character in a relevant way and work with Mercedes-Benz to encourage females to dream big. I was thrilled to create this campaign with an incredible group of strong women and hope that it will inspire women everywhere to take their future into their own hands.”

As part of the collaboration, Mercedes-Benz will invite fans to tune in for the “Dressed for a Dream” livestream fashion show on Saturday, August 28 at 4:00pm PST/ 7:00pm EST on mbusa.com/dressed-for-a-dream. Pre-registration will open today via the event landing page. Hosted by Porter along with Actress Jamie Chung, the show will feature individuals who come from diverse backgrounds and have inspiring success stories. These “Everyday Ella’s” have stories to tell, people to inspire and runways to walk as they model looks from the highly anticipated “Cinderella” film. Additionally, the “Inside Ella's Closet” content piece will provide a special behind-the-scenes look at the costumes from the film and will showcase Ellen Mirojnick, the film’s costume designer and Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador, discussing the captivating style that embodies Cinderella’s empowering spirit.

“It’s about time we see a modern-day representation of Cinderella,'' said Porter. “I want to change the world and encourage people to believe that they can be whoever and whatever they want to be, as long as they stay true to themselves. I’m excited to work with Mercedes-Benz on this campaign where the message of individuality is at the forefront as we empower aspiring girl bosses everywhere to embark on their own journey to the top.”

Inspired by Cinderella and the Fabulous Godmother, Porter worked with Mercedes-Benz to design a custom orange and gold glitter “chariot” influenced by his stylish inspiring character both on and off the screen. The “chariot,” which is a Mercedes-Maybach S560, boasts massage chairs, first-of-its-kind technology, a sparkling customized wrap to showcase “Fab G’s” vibrant color palette and other unique elements. The magical chariot will be revealed on August 2 with a video that highlights Porter’s grand and glorious style in this modern fairytale.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video on the reinvention of this classic film, which is set to redefine the magic that is ‘Cinderella’ and inspire all generations of women around the world,” said Monique Harrison, GM, Head of Brand. “Mercedes-Benz will continue to amplify powerful stories, showing women and girls everywhere that they are truly capable of shattering the glass ceiling.”

To learn more, please visit mbusa.com/cinderella.

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class Sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R. MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.mbvans.com.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com.

About Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios is the home for talent, creating and producing original films and television series for a global audience. Original series premiere on Amazon Prime Video, which is available in over 240 countries and territories, including the Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag, created by and starring Emmy Award-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from Emmy Award-winners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as the action thriller drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, the irreverent superhero series The Boys, Greg Daniels’ comedy Upload, and The Underground Railroad, from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins. Amazon Originals also include culturally relevant and buzzed about content such as Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty music and fashion event. Amazon Studios also produces original content for IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. Upcoming IMDb TV series from Amazon Studios include the Bosch spin-off series starring Titus Welliver and the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project.

In film, Amazon Studios produces and acquires original movies for theatrical release and exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Studios became the first streaming service to win Oscars for Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman. In 2021, Amazon Studios received a record-breaking 12 Academy Award nominations, winning two for Sound of Metal for Best Editing and Best Sound. Recent Amazon Original Movies include the sci-fi adventure The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, the action-packed thriller Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan, the cultural smash hit Coming 2 America starring Eddie Murphy, the Golden Globe-winning comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm with Sacha Baron Cohen, the Oscar-winning Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed, the family comedy My Spy starring Dave Bautista, Garrett Bradley’s Time, Sylvie’s Love starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, Regina King’s directorial debut One Night in Miami…, and I’m Your Woman starring and produced by Rachel Brosnahan.

Credits:

Advertising Agency: Merkley and Partners

Alex Gellert- CEO/Partner

Andy Hirsch- Chief Creative Officer

Max Godsil- Creative Group Head

Gabi Hastings- Creative Director

Gary Grossman- Director of Broadcast Production

Alex Kobak- Senior Producer

Pam Carden- Director of Business Affairs

Cynthia Davis- Chief Client Officer

Lisa Mannarelli- Puleo- EVP/ Group Account Director

Beth Liss- Group Account Director

Ethan Nadel- Account Supervisor

Peter Gangi- Assistant Account Executive

Bev Don- Director Art Production

Kristin Palmeri- Art Producer

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Rachel McDonald- Director

Shawn Lacy- Partner/Managing Director

Holly Vega- Executive Producer

Maury Strong- Producer

Shayna Rubin- Post Producer

Editorial/Post: Rock Paper Scissors

Lauren Dellara- Editor

Eve Kornblum- Executive Producer

Brand Experience Marketing: Engine Shop

Chris Handy- CEO

Jimmy Cundiff- Executive Vice President

Emily Declusin- Account Director

Rory Stewart- Account Director

Lindsay Abken- Senior Graphic Designer

Still Photography

Lisa Linke