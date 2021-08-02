Ramsey Press Begins Presale of ‘From Paycheck to Purpose’ by Bestselling Author Ken Coleman

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“From Paycheck to Purpose: The Clear Path to Doing Work You Love,” written by America’s Career Coach, Ramsey Personality and No. 1 bestselling author Ken Coleman, is now available for preorder. Published by Ramsey Press, “From Paycheck to Purpose” (ISBN: 9781942121534) will release on Nov. 9, 2021, and retails for $24.99.

Far too many Americans feel stuck at work. They’re checked out and disengaged. In “From Paycheck to Purpose,” Coleman guides the reader through seven proven stages to find work they were uniquely created to do, open the right doors, overcome obstacles, and develop winning habits to accomplish big results and leave a legacy.

“We’re in the middle of massive change in this country,” said Coleman. “The pandemic has resulted in millions of people leaving their jobs in search of more money, more flexibility and more happiness. This book gives job seekers an edge. It’s not just a how-to guide for finding your dream job – it’s a seven-stage process that anyone can use to discover and achieve purpose through their work.”

The seven stages:

Get Clear

Get Qualified

Get Connected

Get Started

Get Promoted

Get Your Dream Job

Give Yourself Away

About Ken Coleman:

Ken Coleman is America’s Career Coach, radio host of the nationally syndicated “The Ken Coleman Show” and No. 1 bestselling author. He has been featured in Forbes, appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, and the Rachael Ray Show. Since 2014, he has served at Ramsey Solutions, where he offers expert advice to help thousands of people every day discover what they were meant to do and how to land their dream job. Follow Ken on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or at kencoleman.com.

About Ramsey Press:

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press, a part of Ramsey Solutions, publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Christy Wright, Rachel Cruze, and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics, including personal development, leadership, careers, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit www.ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.