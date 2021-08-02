Mic Drop: Bojangles Launches All-New Bo’s Chicken Sandwich

Pillowed between a toasted and buttered bakery bun is a juicy, marinated chicken breast, hand-breaded with a crispy buttermilk coating and dusted with a secret mix of bold spices. Accompanying the chicken is a layer of creamy, zesty mayonnaise affixed with thick-cut dill pickles. (Photo: Bojangles)

Chef Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles hands out the new Bo's Chicken sandwich in Bojangles' perfectly designed clamshell

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Bojangles – the Southern expert in fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea – announced the launch of an all-new, hand-breaded chicken sandwich that is crispy, juicy and packed with flavor.

”Bojangles knows a thing or two about delicious, perfectly flavored chicken served right, so who better to give fans a chicken sandwich that is sure to please,” said Chef Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles. “And we can say with confidence that Bo’s Chicken Sandwich is so cluckin’ good you know it could only be Bojangles.”

Pillowed between a toasted and buttered bakery bun is a juicy, marinated chicken breast, hand-breaded with a crispy buttermilk coating and dusted with a secret mix of bold spices. Accompanying the chicken is a layer of creamy, zesty mayonnaise affixed with thick-cut dill pickles.

“Our team had a blast perfecting this sandwich, and we can’t wait for you to try it for yourself,” said Chef Scarborough. “One flavor-packed bite will have even the most well-mannered person saying, ‘that’s so cluckin’ good.’”

Beginning today, fans can treat themselves to a taste of the Bo’s Chicken Sandwich for $3.99 at participating locations, or upgrade to a combo meal with a choice of one fixin’ and a drink, including Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea or its exclusive Mountain Dew Southern Shock.

Staying one step ahead of the “so good you could put it on a T-shirt” reaction this sandwich is bound to elicit, Bojangles did put it on a T-shirt, and a tote bag and a bucket hat. Fans of the brand can snag theirs here.

In addition to stopping by the nearest location, fans can enjoy the convenience of ordering Bo’s Chicken Sandwich through delivery, curbside takeout or order ahead at participating restaurants through an all-new Bojangles App or online at Bojangles.com.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixins (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 760 system-wide restaurants in 14 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.