Cvent Bolsters Virtual & Hybrid Event Offerings with Launch of Cvent Studio

LAS VEGAS & TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, today announced the launch of Cvent Studio, a new video capture and production solution built for virtual and hybrid events. Cvent Studio enables event planners to easily create professional-quality video content for their webinars, virtual events, and hybrid events, helping them attract and more deeply engage their online audiences. Through Cvent Studio’s state-of-the-art functionality, planners will have the tools they need to up level their virtual events into immersive, fully branded experiences including the ability to pre-build each segment of their webinar or broadcast before going live, and leverage streamlined presenter tools to deliver broadcast-quality live or pre-recorded video. The solution is currently available now through Cvent Professional Services and will be available later in 2021 as an integrated component of the Cvent Attendee Hub built to power attendee engagement across virtual, in-person, and hybrid event types.

“As we forge ahead into this new events landscape where webinars and other virtual events are becoming mainstream, event professionals are taking on the role of event technologists and producers for employee town halls, webinars, virtual, and hybrid experiences of all shapes and sizes,” said Vice President of Product Management, McNeel Keenan. “To maximize live engagement with these audiences and drive ROI, event planners and marketers need to reimagine the production levels of their events, especially when it comes to video content and delivery. With the release of Cvent Studio, organizations will have access to a suite of easy-to-use production tools that can up level their content and are available as part of our robust Cvent event marketing and management platform.”

Key features in Cvent Studio include:

Director View: Planners can control in real-time both who and what is seen and heard at their events. With the Director View, planners can quickly mix presenters, media, and screen shares; engage in multi-user and multi-presenter collaboration (with up to 10 presenters at a time); pre-record sessions; easily edit backgrounds, overlays, and lower thirds; and stream video through the Cvent Attendee Hub.

Simple Scene Editing: By pre-building what each segment of the show should look like before going live, planners can execute high-quality, fully branded video transitions with a single click. They can also use the scene editing functionality to map their show in advance or create preferred looks and templates for easy execution.

Presenter View: Presenters can be invited via web link to a separate virtual preparation space, allowing them to chat with the director and other communicators, edit their settings, view the program, and share their screen in real-time.

Branding Tools: Users can customize their event with JPG, PNG, and GIF uploads, control icon and logo placements, and gain full access to the Cvent library of assets.

Cvent Studio was unveiled during the Event Cloud Product Roadmap session at the Company’s annual user conference, Cvent CONNECT®, which is taking place now through August 4. To attend virtually and watch sessions live or on-demand for free, register here.

