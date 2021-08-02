CenterOak Partners LLC to Sell Cascade Windows to Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CenterOak Partners LLC (“CenterOak”), a Dallas-based private equity firm, today announced its portfolio company Cascade Windows (“Cascade”), has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. for a cash purchase price of $245 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

The sale, when closed, will mark CenterOak Fund I’s third exit in the last twelve months. Headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA, Cascade is a leading independent manufacturer of energy-efficient single and double hung vinyl windows, sliders, and patio doors serving the residential new construction and repair and remodel markets across the West and Pacific Northwest. CenterOak acquired Cascade in 2016.

About Cascade Windows

Cascade is a leading independent manufacturer of vinyl windows and doors serving the Western U.S. new and retrofit single and multi-family housing market. The company operates six strategically located manufacturing facilities throughout the Western United States. The company goes to market through an extensive network of dealers, builders and distributors in its markets. For more information, please visit www.cascadewindows.com

About CenterOak Partners LLC

CenterOak Partners LLC is a private equity firm with a focus on making control-oriented investments in middle market companies organized or operating in the United States. The Firm specializes in three key industry sectors: Industrial Growth, Consumer, and Business Services. Based in Dallas, Texas, the CenterOak team has a strong history of creating significant value through operational improvements. CenterOak and its Partners have managed over $2.4 billion of equity capital commitments and have completed more than 100 transactions, representing over $6.6 billion in value. For additional information, please visit www.centeroakpartners.com