Shaner Hotels/True Story Joint Venture Announces Grand Opening of 107-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Lewisburg, Pa.

LEWISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Officials of a joint venture comprised of Shaner Hotel Group, one of the hospitality industry’s leading owner-operators of full- and select-service hotels, and True Story, a Pa.-based real estate development partnership between Dale and Matthew Miller, today announced the grand opening of the 107-room Fairfield Inn & Suites in Lewisburg, Pa. Shaner also acts as the hotel’s management company.

“While the pandemic brought most new hotel construction to a standstill, our phenomenal development team was able to work with suppliers expeditiously, allowing us to complete and open what is currently the newest and only Marriott-branded hotel in the Lewisburg region,” said Plato Ghinos, president, Shaner Hotel Group. “With people finally beginning to achieve their pent-up travel goals, leisure and business guests to central Pennsylvania will find essentially everything here they could want from a select-service hotel. Lewisburg has grown from a more rural farming community to the economic and cultural hub it is today, an ideal market for a brand-new Fairfield Inn & Suites.”

Developed on approximately three acres on the Penn House Commons, a master-planned mixed-use community, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Lewisburg is within walking distance of historic Lewisburg and Bucknell University and is proximate to Shamokin Dam and Susquehanna University. The hotel is situated on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail next to the Miller Center, a community-based health and fitness center and independent 501©3 community resource made possible by funding from several foundations, state development funds and the Miller family, who also is a primary investor in the hotel.

Featuring a spacious, modern lobby filled with natural light, the hotel provides 107 guestrooms with smart contemporary designs and LED TVs, high speed Wi-Fi, ergonomic chair, mobile desk and comfortable furniture. Rooms include a well-designed work area with adjustable lighting and multiple electrical outlets to facilitate the needs of today’s business and leisure guests.

Dining options include a complimentary, healthy breakfast with a wide range of choices from oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage and make-your-own waffles to fruit, yogurt and whole grain cereals and breads. Guests also can purchase snacks and sundries from the 24/7 Market, a self-service option for easy meals on-the-go.

Additional hotel amenities include a an oversized 620-square foot pool that exceeds brand size standards to accommodate families and traveling teams, 24-hour gym and full-service bar.

About True Story LLC

True Story is a newly formed LLC Real Estate Development Partnership of Dale and Matthew Miller, lifelong residents of Lewisburg, PA. Their contributions to the community include the foundation of leading commercial recreation and playground equipment company, Playworld, and key employer in the region, now owned by PlayPower, Inc. The vision and development of the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, a community not for profit to improve recreation and health resources for the region. And the leadership and funding for several park development projects including St. Mary’s Park, Danny Green Field ballpark and playground, and Kelly Elementary and Linntown Elementary playground renovations.

About Shaner Hotel Group

Shaner Hotel Group is one of the foremost owner-operator companies in the hospitality industry with more than 50 hotel properties owned and managed across the U.S., Italy, and the Bahamas. New properties are constantly evaluated as The Shaner Hotel Group continues a conservative, yet opportunistic approach to growth. Shaner is an approved management company and franchisee of Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Hotels Corporation, Intercontinental Hotels Group, and Choice Hotels. For more information about the company and its divisions visit www.shanercorp.com.