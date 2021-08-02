MSK Foods and Marquee Brands to Shake Up CPG Industry with Martha Stewart Kitchen Exclusive License

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MSK Foods (“MSK”), the operating company and Master Licensor for the newly launched Martha Stewart Kitchen product line, and Marquee Brands, a leading global brand owner and marketer, today announced that they have signed a long-term exclusive license to create and distribute high-quality frozen and prepared foods to grocery stores across the nation. This is the first-ever licensing agreement of its kind for Martha Stewart. With signature recipes hand-selected by Martha Stewart and her team of culinary experts, the Martha Stewart Kitchen collection will offer consumers a high-quality, affordable dining experience at home with exceptional tastes and ingredients.

Martha Stewart Kitchen is on track to be one of the largest and fastest-growing food launches in grocery history. In just nine months, the MSK team has developed and introduced a portfolio of more than 40 SKUs across more than 7,000 retail outlets and will be in more than 10,000 stores by August 2021. More than 17 major retailers are currently offering the initial selection of products, including Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, Hannaford, Jewel Osco, Meijer, Woodman’s and King’s Balducci’s.

“We are thrilled to bring to the marketplace a unique mix of high-quality ready-to-heat goods, all developed with Martha’s signature taste and touch,” said Neil Fiske, Chief Executive Officer at Marquee Brands. “We look forward to continuing to present a variety of products that offer both convenience and exceptional quality at a value.”

With national distribution in place, MSK’s large media partners and Martha Stewart’s media platforms together kicked off an ongoing media campaign in July to drive additional interest in the product line. Stewart, an icon in the food industry, reaches about 100 million consumers each month through her various media channels.

“The Martha Stewart Kitchen food platform is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, as there is no other brand that is more relevant to food and brings such quality, integrity and recognition into the grocery space,” said Ken Venturi, CEO at MSK Foods. “We are coupling Martha’s unprecedented recognition, media platforms and exposure with our capital and partners that represent some of the largest media companies in the world. Together, we have created a recipe to shake up the CPG space and the financial industry is already paying close attention to our exponential growth.”

The full line of offerings currently includes frozen appetizers and desserts, as well as entrées, side dishes, ready-to-heat grain blends and seasonal vegetables. In Q4 and throughout 2022, MSK will be adding dozens of new premium products that will span all aisles of the grocery store, including deli and baked goods.

About MSK Foods

MSK Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mediacast Venture Holdings, a private investment firm that invests capital and builds businesses in partnership with iconic brands and brand owners leveraging its proprietary Media Arbitrage Business Model. MSK has created handcrafted, high-quality food products based on Martha Stewart's Signature Recipes and sold under the Martha Stewart Kitchen brand. Martha Stewart Kitchen products, developed with Martha Stewart and her team of culinary experts, are sold at grocery stores nationwide.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful, strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America’s most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in more than 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.