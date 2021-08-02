Exploding Kittens Announces Franchise Expansion With Two New Games - ‘Throw Throw Avocado’ and ‘Exploding Kittens: Recipes for Disaster’

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Exploding Kittens, the hit tabletop game creator, announced the expansion of its two most successful franchises with the release of Throw Throw Avocado and Exploding Kittens: Recipes for Disaster. Throw Throw Avocado joins the wildly popular Throw Throw lineup as the latest dodgeball card game, while Recipes for Disaster introduces a collection of 13 new ways to play the original explosive card game. Additionally, Exploding Kittens enters new territory with the addition of jigsaw puzzles featuring original art by The Oatmeal and Exploding Kittens team that includes beloved kittens and other characters from the Exploding Kittens franchises.

“We’re hoping to provide even more opportunities to connect through our new games and puzzles,” said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. “Throw Throw Burrito and Exploding Kittens have become game night staples around the world. With Throw Throw Avocado and Recipes for Disaster, we want to capture the magic of our fan-favorite games with a new twist.”

Best for players ages 7 and up, Throw Throw Avocado is the standalone sequel to Exploding Kittens’ Throw Throw Burrito, the world’s first dodgeball card game. As the company’s highest grossing individual game in 2020, Exploding Kittens expanded on Throw Throw Burrito with a game that features new gameplay, new battle cards, and a secret bonus game that unlocks when fans combine Throw Throw Avocado with Throw Throw Burrito. Just like the first game in the Throw Throw franchise, it provides a unique twist to traditional gameplay by combining dodgeball and card-based play and giving players of all ages the chance to throw squishy avocados at their friends and family.

“When I initially pitched this game as Flaming Mangoes, the Exploding Kittens team helped take this game to the next level and added the burrito characters that fans have come to love,” said Brian Spence, Game Designer and Founder of Bold Mango Games. “Seeing how many people love Throw Throw Burrito has been rewarding and I can’t wait to see fans hurl avocados at each other.”

Expanding on the title franchise, Exploding Kittens: Recipes for Disaster is the ultimate collection of our favorite cards from the entire Exploding Kittens library in one box. Both new fans and experienced Exploding Kittens players can use the Recipe Booklets inside to play Exploding Kittens in brand new ways, such as a two minute version of the game, or the most brutal version of the game ever created. Recipes for Disaster also includes an all-new Cone of Shame; a human-sized turn indicator worn around the neck during gameplay to punish players who forget whose turn it is. Recipes for Disaster is the seventh rendition in the Exploding Kittens franchise, which also includes the Exploding Minions, a family-friendly spin-off featuring fun illustrations of Minions as imagined by The Oatmeal.

Throw Throw Avocado and Recipes for Disaster are both available at Target retail stores, Target.com, and ExplodingKittens.com for $24.99 each, with availability at Walmart later this summer. For more information on how to play, check out this video for Throw Throw Avocado and this one for Recipes for Disaster. Exploding Kittens’ puzzles will be available on Amazon and ExplodingKittens.com beginning August 24.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. After initially seeking to raise $10K through Kickstarter, the Exploding Kittens campaign raised $8.7M in 30 days from 219,000 backers. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 15 million games.

Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are over 10 games available for purchase as well as an Exploding Kittens mobile app that is one of the top 30 premium games on both iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch console, as well as a free-to-play app, Kitty Letter.