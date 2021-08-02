HubEngage and Tango Card Launch Strategic Partnership to Bring Gift Card Incentives to Companies Seeking to Enhance Employee Engagement and Rewards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HubEngage, Inc., a leading employee experience platform for communications and engagement, and Tango Card, a premiere incentive platform for gift card rewards recently announced a strategic partnership to offer its services to global customers. This new partnership will allow both company’s existing and future customers access to an enhanced employee communications platform with the power of automated, convenient fulfillment of a large gift card catalog.

HubEngage’s already powerful employee communications platform enables organizations of all sizes to communicate with their employees, stream videos, take surveys, recognize, and educate their employees. With the addition of a powerful integration with Tango Card, HubEngage’s customers will have the ability to seamlessly reward their employees with gift cards, all from one convenient platform. Companies can automatically deliver gift cards on employee birthdays, anniversaries in addition to incentivizing employees for surveys, quizzes or simply engaging in the App communication platform. HubEngage is the only platform to offer tangible rewards and gamification options for holistic employee engagement.

“This new strategic partnership with Tango Card allows us to offer even more value to our enterprise customers of all shapes and sizes with a complete end-to-end gift card incentive option for employees,” said Yash Chitre, Senior Vice President of Engagement at HubEngage. “Our customers will now be able to complete their employee communications activities with a few simple clicks that will provide incentive and engagement for participation,” continued Chitre.

Since 2009, Tango Card has become synonymous with providing e-cards for over 3000+ enterprise customers. With over 2 million rewards delivered monthly across 350 plus gift card brand partners in 25 countries around the world, this new integration will bring unparalleled value to HubEngage’s customers.

“We’re incredibly excited HubEngage chose to partner with Tango Card to deliver rewards,” said Scotty Greenburg, Tango Card Marketing Director. “The best partnerships are formed when both companies are dedicated to their customers’ results – in this case enhanced employee communication and engagement. Our reward offering is a value add because the HubEngage platform is so strong.”

Customers of Tango Card will also have a unique opportunity to deploy HubEngage’s employee communications and engagement platform at the same time. They can now have the power of Tango Cards directly from their own employee communications channels.

About HubEngage™

HubEngage™ is a state of the art, intelligent employee experience platform for communications and engagement. HubEngage enables companies of all sizes to engage their employees with relevant communications features combined with deep segmentation tools and in-depth analytics. Combined with a multi-channel approach via iOS and Android apps, desktop intranets, emails and digital displays, companies can reach 100% of their workforce 24/7.

HubEngage is an official SHRM Recertification Provider for HR professionals around the world. To learn more about HubEngage, request a demo of the platform, watch exclusive videos, listen to podcast interviews, and participate in webinars, please visit HubEngage.com. For the latest thought leadership updates, visit our blog, Turn on Engagement, or download the free app on the App Store or Google Play.

About Tango Card

Tango Card provides leading incentive-delivery technology to organizations in the B2B space. Globally, enterprise companies use this technology to deliver an extensive catalog of domestic and global e-gift cards as part of consumer loyalty programs, sales incentive programs, health and wellness engagement, and employee recognition.

Tango Card believes instantly delivering the most desirable rewards maximizes impact and drives real business results. This belief is woven into Tango Card’s industry-leading products: RaaS Gift Card API, which integrates digital rewards into web platforms and applications, and Rewards Genius™, a self-serve portal for administering rewards.

To learn more about us visit tangocard.com.