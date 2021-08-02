Capitalize Announces New Partnership With The Mom Project to Support and Empower Mothers Through Retirement Planning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitalize, the first independent platform to transfer retirement assets, and The Mom Project, the leader in helping businesses attract and retain female talent, today announced a new partnership to help the organization’s talent base find and consolidate their retirement accounts.

Under the terms of the partnership, The Mom Project community of 500,000 women will get direct access to the Capitalize platform and rollover concierges to help find and consolidate old or lost retirement accounts, such as a 401(k), into a new individual retirement account (IRA) of their choice. By consolidating their accounts in one place, Capitalize will help mothers easily keep track of and grow their retirement assets to achieve their financial goals.

“The Mom Project is committed to providing mothers with the resources they need to stay in the workforce, and it’s a mission we couldn’t be happier to support,” said Gaurav Sharma, CEO of Capitalize. “According to the Transamerica Institute, only 39 percent of women are confident they will have enough resources to last 25 years into retirement. Through this partnership, we’re excited to be a resource for change providing mothers with control as they plan for retirement.”

“It’s so important for mothers to be in control of their retirement planning - and to feel empowered when doing so, every step of the way," says Allison Robinson, founder and CEO of The Mom Project. “We are thrilled to be working with Capitalize, because through this partnership, mothers will now have access to the extra resources needed in order to pave the way for a financially successful future for both themselves and their families.”

About Capitalize

Capitalize is a New York-based fintech company that helps people easily consolidate or "roll over" their old 401(k) accounts into a new or existing retirement account - for free. Capitalize manages the entire 401(k) rollover process for users through an online, seamless alternative to the manual, paper-based process of transferring retirement accounts. Since the company’s launch in 2020, Capitalize has raised $15 million from leading venture capital firms and partnered with leading financial institutions & employers. www.hicapitalize.com

About The Mom Project

The Mom Project is the leader in helping businesses attract and retain female talent. With a community of more than 500,000 talented professionals connecting to 2,000+ companies, The Mom Project is committed to building a better workplace by harnessing the oft-overlooked intellectual workplace power of moms. The Chicago-based company was founded in 2016 by Allison Robinson, who serves as CEO, and has raised $36M in funding to date. Serena Williams joined The Mom Project as a Strategic Advisor in early 2020 to further mobilize the mission.