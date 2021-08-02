Spouting Rock Asset Management Acquires Minority Stake in Glovista Investments

BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC, (Spouting Rock) a multi-boutique manager platform providing investment solutions and services, today announced a minority investment in Glovista Investments, LLC (Glovista), an investment management firm that leverages top-down global macro and bottom-up quantitative analysis to manage listed portfolios for investors.

Led by CIO Carlos Asilis and Deputy CIO Darshan Bhatt, the firm’s flagship investment strategies include the Global Emerging Market Equities Strategy (Long only) and Global Tactical Asset Allocation Strategy (GTAA). With a 20-year track record, the Global Emerging Market Equities Strategy aims to arrive at country, sector and currency allocations as it seeks to outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets Total Return (Net Dividends) Index over a market cycle. The Global Tactical Asset Allocation Strategy is a “go anywhere” type of strategy that seeks to generate compelling risk-adjusted returns and minimize downside risk via tactical allocations to global equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Glovista team, who has a successful history of managing emerging markets strategies on behalf of institutional and retail investors,” says Andrew Smith, Chief Executive of Spouting Rock. “The addition of the Global Emerging Market Equities Strategy and GTAA will help to expand our international and emerging markets offerings and enhance the growth of our platform as we continue to add managers focused on the inefficient areas of the market.”

Founded in 2007, Glovista has built an investment team with broad experience spanning multiple asset classes, geographies, investment types and structures. The firm primarily serves institutional and high-net-worth clients, including pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, family offices and private banking platforms.

“Over the past 13 years, we’ve grown a team of seasoned investment professionals, a disciplined investment philosophy and a suite of innovative solutions across global markets,” notes Bhatt. “We look forward to joining forces with Spouting Rock to continue to build on Glovista’s success through their shared services model and expand our offerings in the institutional and retail space.”

Glovista has offices in New Jersey, California and Florida.

About Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC

Founded in 2018, Spouting Rock Asset Management is a multi-boutique manager platform providing alternative, traditional and thematic investment solutions and services. Located outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, we’re an active registered investment manager providing sophisticated investors, financial professionals and institutions with strategies designed to help them plan for their financial future. As a fiduciary, every decision we make is intended to be in the best interests of our clients. Utilizing a thematic investing approach to build solutions allows us to align with the motivations of our clients.

About Glovista Investments, LLC

Glovista Investments, LLC was formed in 2007 by seasoned industry professionals with decades of financial markets experience spanning many geographic regions and products. Glovista is an independent investment manager that leverages global-macro (top-down) analysis combined with bottom-up quantitative protocols so as to manage listed portfolios for investors. Glovista manages two flagship strategies on behalf of institutional and high net worth clients such as state and municipal pension funds, endowments, RIAs and family offices: the Emerging Market Equities Strategy and the Global Tactical Asset Allocation Strategy (GTAA). The Emerging Market Equities Strategy has a 20 plus year track record that claims compliance with GIPS and the GTAA strategy has 13 plus-year track record that claims compliance with GIPS.