Credit Union of Colorado Chooses Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Platform to Deliver Better, Faster, More Personalized Credit Decisions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced that Credit Union of Colorado has selected its AI-powered platform. The implementation will enable the credit union to make stronger, faster credit decisions and enhance financial options for its members.

Founded in 1934, Credit Union of Colorado was initially established to support state employees. With over 80 years of experience, the credit union has since expanded to serve more than 140,000 members and specializes in providing personalized products and services, including auto loans, home equity lines of credit and credit cards. Through Scienaptic’s AI-enabled credit underwriting platform, credit access for the credit union’s members will be further enhanced.

“We are excited to deploy Scienaptic's AI-powered platform to bring instant, better and more personalized credit decisions to our members,” said Chad Wilcox, senior vice president of Lending at Credit Union of Colorado. “The use of Scienaptic’s AI will help us provide better loan decisions for every single member we serve. We can provide enhanced access to credit to our valuable members while also creating opportunities to reach potential members, all without increasing risk.”

“We are pleased to partner with Credit Union of Colorado to enhance the institution’s credit decisioning and availability for its members,” said Pankaj Jain, president of Scienaptic. “Scienaptic’s powerful, adaptive AI will equip the credit union to create more approvals faster, strengthen member relationships and drive an unparalleled member experience.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.