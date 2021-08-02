Wiley and PwC’s Academy Middle East Expand Partnership to Help Finance Professionals Advance Their Careers

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, and PwC’s Academy Middle East, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East, today announced the expansion of their partnership to support as many as 20,000 finance and accounting professionals via high-quality certification exam preparation programs.

To serve the fast-growing number of finance professionals throughout the Middle East seeking to advance their careers with a CFA designation, Wiley and PwC’s Academy will now deliver blended (both in-person and online) Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam review courses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Qatar.

The CFA courses will combine Wiley’s award-winning digital Efficient Learning platform and study materials with best-in-class faculty and training methods from PwC’s Academy to provide learners a clear path to the CFA charter through a blended learning experience.

“Wiley is committed to helping learners across the globe succeed at every stage of their professional journeys,” said Renee Altier, Wiley SVP and General Manager, Business Education and Careers. “We are thrilled to enhance our current partnership with PwC’s Academy Middle East and help learners develop additional competencies with our industry-leading study content in finance and accounting.”

“PwC’s Academy has been upskilling CFA professionals in the region for over eight years now, and it is our pleasure to extend the benefits of Wiley’s world-class preparation materials to our students. I look forward to the positive impact this will have on their learning experience and exam success,” said Taimur Ali Mir, Director of Professional Qualifications at PwC’s Academy.

PwC’s Academy and Wiley will also offer new in-person preparation classes for CFA and CMA exams in Saudi Arabia later in 2021. These courses will bring much needed support and quality study materials to a quickly developing market.

This offering builds upon the existing partnership between Wiley and PwC’s Academy, which features preparation courses for Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) exams.

ABOUT WILEY

Wiley (NYSE: JWA) is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world’s knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT PwC’s ACADEMY

PwC’s Academy is the talent and skills development business of PwC. We operate across the Middle East and are part of a growing network of PwC Academies present in over 40 countries worldwide. We lead change through the development of human capital. We design our programmes to deliver the knowledge, mindset and skills needed to solve today’s important problems and predict, prevent and manage tomorrow's. Learn more at https://www.pwcacademy-me.com/.

Category: All Corporate News

Category: Education