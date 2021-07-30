Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to Viva Aerobus

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to Viva Aerobus. This aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, is the second of three A321neo aircraft to deliver to Viva Aerobus as part of a sale and leaseback transaction between ACG and the airline.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.