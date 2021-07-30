Surge Private Equity Closes Investment into Amuze Products

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surge Private Equity LLC (“Surge”) announces its investment into Amuze Products II Inc. (“Amuze”), a Dallas-based massage chair and hurricane simulator operator. The transaction closed with debt financing provided by CrowdOut Capital LLC.

For almost a decade, Amuze has developed proprietary, customized, electronic massage chairs and hurricane simulators featuring in-house live telemetry monitoring and maintenance services primarily for trampoline parks, amusement parks, and truck stops. Clients can generate additional revenue in otherwise unused space hassle and investment free by allowing Amuze to install, maintain, and monitor Amuze’s massage chairs and other vending products under a revenue sharing agreement. To date, Amuze has placed over 3,000 chairs across all 50 states. Founder Phillip Brothers will retain equity in the business and remain as CEO. Surge is looking to support Amuze with growth capital, future add-on acquisition campaigns, and new product line expansions.

Tom Beauchamp, Founding Partner at Surge, stated, “Phil and I have been in touch for years now with the aim of partnering up. As the company has bounced back from COVID levels and resumed its growth rate, we were finally able to make it happen. With 95% recurring revenue, a very diverse customer base including multiple blue chip corporations, and a five-year revenue CAGR over 50%, Phil has built a very attractive company. We are eager to work with him and the company to help continue the growth trajectory.”

About Surge Private Equity LLC

Surge Private Equity is a Dallas-based private equity firm that typically seeks majority investments in growing businesses with $2-7.5MM of EBITDA. Together with its lending partners, Surge provides entrepreneurs with liquidity and investors with higher yields and greater accessibility through lower investment minimums. Surge primarily invests in companies where the seller will remain in an ongoing capacity.

About CrowdOut Capital LLC

CrowdOut Capital is a leading private lender to lower middle-market companies. CrowdOut’s network of experienced owner-operators and industry veterans provide exclusive deal opportunities and key insights during underwriting and diligence. In addition to access to needed capital, borrowers benefit from the proprietary knowledge of CrowdOut's connected network of investors. CrowdOut has led more than $315 million in originations since inception.