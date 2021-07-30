Comporium and York Electric Activate First Customers in Network Expansion

Comporium connects one of York Electric Cooperative’s first members who benefited from the partnership to build out the high-speed, fiber-optic internet infrastructure in the previously underserved areas of York Electric’s service territory. (Photo: Business Wire)

ROCK HILL, S.C. & YORK, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comporium and YEC have connected through cooperation, marking the first milestone to provide high speed internet service to 5,000 unserved cooperative members. The first YEC member was connected from the partnership build on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 with several more to follow. Earlier this year, Comporium and YEC announced their partnership to build a fiber optic network within western York and parts of Cherokee counties, offering internet speeds up to 1Gbps where DSL or satellite service were once the only option.

The partnership will enable Comporium to provide high-speed, fiber-optic based internet service to YEC members who previously had few options. New customers from this area will also have access to Comporium’s full suite of services including streaming video, voice, and security and home automation. Matt Dosch, Comporium’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated that, “We are excited that our partnership with YEC will connect people to their loved ones – and the world around them – over a brand new state-of-the-art network.”

Both teams are excited to provide this crucial service to members ahead of their previously scheduled timeline. “Our board of trustees and team at YEC knew providing this service would change lives,” says Paul Basha, President and CEO of York Electric Cooperative. Serving customers living southwest of Clover, this section of the partnership area is just the first of many to go live in the coming months.

Construction of the entire network expansion is expected to take two to three years to fully complete, turning on sections of the new network as each piece of the build out is complete. Don’t worry; we’ll call you when it is your turn! Potential new customers will receive communications from Comporium and YEC regarding this new service opportunity and how to sign up as it becomes available in their area.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,100 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies providing business solutions, data storage and managed services, smart devices and connected home services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

About York Electric Cooperative, Inc.

York Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a not-for-profit electric utility serving more than 65,000 members in York, Chester, Cherokee and Lancaster Counties, and one of 20 electric cooperatives in South Carolina. YEC always looks out for their members and strives to improve the quality of life in our communities. For more information, please visit https://www.yorkelectric.net/.