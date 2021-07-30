Global IVF Services Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "IVF Services Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycles, Thawed IVF Cycles, and Donor Egg IVF Cycles); End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, and Surgical Centers and Clinical Research Institutes), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IVF services market is expected to reach US$ 31,613.76 million by 2027 from US$ 13,496.29 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Fertility clinics are among medical clinics that support couples as well as individuals who want to conceive pregnancy but have been unable to achieve this goal through the natural course for medical reasons. There are several fertility clinics and services offered in North American and European counties to prevent infertility. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) now produces more than 50,000 babies per year in the US through 330,000 IVF procedures. Demand is growing from the ranks of more than seven million infertile women, many of which delayed childbearing due to careers.

In the US, there are about 450 fertility clinics, more than 100 sperm banks, an unknown number of egg donors, and 1,700 reproductive endocrinologists competing for the business. IntegraMed and Prelude Fertility exist in two large chains, as most programs are run by small MD practices or are part of a hospital or University. Various government initiatives and changes in the legal system drive the demand for assisted reproduction procedures in clinics. In the US, around 14 states cover infertility treatment under medical insurance. In Canada, the government is initiating measures to control the declining population, wherein it has sponsored various cycles of artificial insemination and IVF.

Based on cycle type, the IVF services market is segmented into fresh IVF cycles, thawed IVF cycles, and donor egg IVF cycles. The fresh IVF cycles segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, as it has been used for decades in IVF treatment with a great success. One big advantage of a fresh embryo transfer is that it is a shorter process to conceive pregnancy (if the procedure is successful). This advantage of fresh IVF cycles is likely to have a positive impact on the adoption of the procedure. Moreover, high success rate of the IVF procedure in its first attempt would further propel the market growth for the fresh IVF cycles segment at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the IVF services market is segmented into hospitals, fertility clinics, and surgical centers and clinical research institutes. The fertility clinics segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Infertility

Rising Number of Fertility Clinics and Infertility Services with Government Support

Growing Number of Product Launches and Developments

Restraints

High Procedural Cost of Reproductive Techniques

Risks Associated with Infertility Treatment

Opportunities

Conduction of Awareness Campaigns

Future Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in In Vitro Fertilization

Companies Mentioned

Max Healthcare

Bloom IVF

CCRM Fertility.

OXFORD FERTILITY

Create Health (Create Fertility)

Medicover

Aevitas Fertility Clinic

BIOART Fertility Clinic

Prelude Fertility, Inc.

Gift ov life

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pggr2b