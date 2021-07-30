Saviynt and Deloitte Expand Strategic Alliance to Deliver Turnkey Digital Identity+ Solutions

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt, a leading provider of enterprise cloud identity solutions, today announced its technology platform is now available as a managed service with Deloitte, one of the largest cyber risk services providers. The expansion delivers Saviynt's identity governance, privileged access, and access risk analytics capabilities to organizations as a managed service through Deloitte's Digital Identity+ Platform, bringing together Saviynt’s innovative technology and Deloitte’s deep experience in providing strategic business solutions.

The Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud platform helps modernize identity and governance administration (IGA), secures access across multi-cloud environments, governs third-party access, enforces cloud privileged access management (PAM), and automates user lifecycle management with predictive analytics. Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ managed service offerings provide clients the ability to deploy new identity management capabilities within weeks, not months, and then scale the solution as needed – designed to help them reduce operational overhead and labor costs.

“We have built a strong strategic relationship with Deloitte to bring Saviynt to our joint customers in the technology, healthcare, consumer, and government and public sector industries,” said Scott Plutko, Senior Vice President Global Partners, Saviynt. “The natural next step in our relationship is a delivery model around managed services, where we work together to help clients address the most pressing identity security issues facing modern companies. We are excited to continue our valued relationship with Deloitte and help some of the world’s largest companies protect their valuable assets and stay ahead of the risk landscape.”

Talent acquisition struggles, evolving privacy and security regulations, growth in cloud adoption, and the shift to hybrid workplaces have fundamentally changed identity management needs, requiring enterprises to seek out trusted advisors to help them address these security and compliance challenges. With Saviynt integrated to Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ Platform, customers get cloud-first solutions that can tackle complex identity use-cases, delivered and managed efficiently.

“Our clients seek a more comprehensive approach to cyber risk where identity acts as the new perimeter and is the core to how security capabilities can be better managed and orchestrated,” shared Chirag Patel, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory and Principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “We look forward to mutually supporting our clients in their journey to evolve and grow their digital identity capabilities.”

Saviynt is an enterprise-grade solution that includes IGA (highest rated in the Gartner 2021 IGA Solution Scorecard), PAM, and Access Risk Analytics – built for and delivered in an integrated cloud platform.

About Saviynt

Saviynt’s Enterprise Identity Cloud helps modern enterprises scale cloud initiatives and solve the toughest security and compliance challenges in record time. The company brings together identity governance (IGA), granular application access, cloud security, and privileged access management (PAM) to secure the entire business ecosystem and provide a frictionless user experience. The world’s largest brands trust Saviynt to accelerate business transformation, empower distributed workforces, and meet continuous compliance, including BP, Western Digital, MassMutual, Koch Industries. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.