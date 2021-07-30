Innovative Community Oncology Practices Selects Deep Lens’ VIPER as Preferred Clinical Trial Matching Solution for Network

COLUMBUS, Ohio & CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Lens and the Innovative Community Oncology Practices (ICOP) today announced a strategic partnership that will position Deep Lens’ VIPER™ as the preferred clinical trial program management technology solution for the 13-practice, U.S.-based network. ICOP is a collaboration of local oncology practices that work to improve and expand the scope of services in the community oncology setting through information sharing, educational activities and research. VIPER is an artificial intelligence-based solution that matches eligible patients to clinical trials right at the time of diagnosis. Through this agreement, VIPER and other Deep Lens services will become available to all ICOP practices.

“All cancer patients should have equal opportunities to access the newest medicines in development, regardless of where they live or which doctor they choose to visit. Our goal at ICOP is to bring the best services, technology and care to the community oncology setting, where the majority of these patients reside,” said Nashat Y. Gabrail, MD & CEO of Gabrail Cancer and Research Center and president of ICOP. “Deep Lens services and resources will not only allow our network of community oncology practices to enroll more patients in trials for which they may be eligible, but it will help build and strengthen relationships with sponsors, ideally attracting more novel research opportunities to our sites.”

It is estimated that more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; however, fewer than 1 in 30 patients participate in a clinical trial. Limited trial site resources make it time-consuming to identify eligible patients, especially as trial protocols increase in complexity. Deep Lens services, including VIPER, supports care teams by automating the identification of potentially eligible patients at the time of diagnosis and easily matching them to relevant trials.

“Historically, the majority of cancer research has been conducted at large academic centers, located in urban areas; however, we know that this is not where most cancer patients are diagnosed or treated,” said Greg Andreola, chief revenue officer at Deep Lens. “Like ICOP, Deep Lens is laser-focused on democratizing clinical trials. By broadening research programs in the community setting, not only will more patients have an opportunity to get into trials, but it will eliminate many of the socio-economic factors that are often associated with trial participation. We are delighted to be working with ICOP to make novel cancer therapies in development accessible to more patients in local communities.”

VIPER works through ingestion and analysis of genomic data, electronic medical records, and pathology data. Deep Lens’ VIPER has the ability to integrate with any EMR system (including but not limited to: OncoEMR, iKnowMed, VieCure, Epic Records, Cerner, MOSAIQ, CureMD), any molecular data feed (including but not limited to: Caris Life Sciences, Foundation Medicine, Tempus, Guardant and NeoGenomics) and pathology feeds to automatically identify qualified patients for clinical trials.

About Innovative Community Oncology Practices

Innovative Community Oncology Practices (ICOP) is a conglomerate of 13 oncology practices nationwide designed to increase the scope of services and activities in the community oncology setting. Through information sharing, educational activities and research, ICOP works collaboratively with partners in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, data management, clinical research and education to uplift the long and proud tradition of community-based cancer care. For more information about ICOP visit: www.innovative-oncology.com.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a digital healthcare company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.