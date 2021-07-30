STAPLES Center Partners With County of Los Angeles and Fulgent to Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccinations to Community and Concertgoers on 7 Upcoming Nights

WHO:

Residents, neighbors, friends, visitors and ticketholders attending upcoming Grupo Firme concerts at STAPLES Center (July 30 & 31, August 1, 4, 6, 7 & 8) and Marca MP at Microsoft Theater (July 31) will have the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination at L.A. LIVE prior to each of the shows. The complimentary vaccinations, available from either Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer, are being provided by the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department in association with Fulgent to all community members over the age of 12 with proper identification who have not yet received a first vaccination. (Persons under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian available).