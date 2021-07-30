Neighborhood Healthcare Celebrates Grand Opening of New Riverside Campus Developed in Partnership With Turner Impact Capital, Expanding Access to High-quality Healthcare

RIVERSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neighborhood Healthcare -- a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center providing a wide range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services -- today celebrated its expansion to Riverside with the grand opening of its first healthcare facilities in the community, developed by impact investing leader Turner Impact Capital.

The two-story campus at 4371 Latham St. includes a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) center, providing residents with innovative and affordable new options for quality healthcare. The 19,000-square-foot PACE center offers tailored medical care to nearby seniors while the 8,000-square-foot FQHC delivers medical care, dental care and behavioral health services to families and individuals regardless of their financial circumstance. The new campus was developed by Turner Impact Capital, a mission-driven social impact investment firm dedicated to tackling daunting societal challenges with sustainable, market-driven solutions.

“At Neighborhood Healthcare, we pride ourselves in going above and beyond to provide quality, compassionate, whole-person healthcare to individuals and families regardless of circumstance,” said Rakesh Patel, MD, CEO of Neighborhood Healthcare, a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) community health organization serving more than 76,000 people a year in San Diego and Riverside counties. “We are delighted to work with Turner Impact Capital to expand our services to Riverside and continue our mission of improving the health and happiness of the populations that we serve.”

The two facilities will serve residents in every stage of life – from infants to seniors. The PACE medical team works with therapists, dieticians, social workers, and home care nurses to create customized care plans for every senior patient, helping to keep them at home rather than in a skilled nursing facility. The FQHC includes an on-site primary care wing, lab services, dental care, behavioral health, pharmacy and more. The team also assists in matters such as obtaining insurance coverage and planning a family. A groundbreaking for the new campus, an adaptive reuse of a former commercial building, was celebrated less than one year ago.

Turner Impact Capital’s Turner Healthcare Facilities Fund (THFF) develops high-quality medical facilities for proven healthcare providers in communities with underserved patient populations. Nationwide, these facilities serve approx. 60,000 low- and moderate-income patients. By enhancing the quality and convenience of care, THFF facilities can improve patient satisfaction and reduce the troubling disparities in health outcomes based on the income, ethnicity and location of patients.

“We are thrilled to partner with Neighborhood Healthcare to welcome this new, innovative medical center to the community that will expand access to healthcare for the entire Riverside area,” said Dr. Leonard Fromer, Turner Impact Capital’s President of Healthcare Initiatives. “The range of services provided at these facilities will change thousands of lives for the better, for many years to come. We are proud to be a part of this historic occasion and look forward to seeing the positive impact these facilities will have on the community.”

About Neighborhood Healthcare

Neighborhood Healthcare provides quality, compassionate, whole-person care to everyone, regardless of their circumstance, throughout San Diego and Riverside Counties. We go above and beyond in serving those in need with high integrity, professionalism, and in the spirit of collaboration, just as we did when founded more than 50 years ago. In doing so, we dedicate ourselves to improving community health so everyone can live happy and healthy lives.

About Turner Impact Capital

Turner Impact Capital is the nation’s largest private equity real estate firm exclusively dedicated to social impact. Based in Santa Monica, California, the firm focuses on creating sustainable solutions for many of today’s societal problems by developing and investing in community-enriching infrastructure in densely populated, underserved communities. The firm seeks to generate superior risk-adjusted financial returns by investing in markets with large supply/demand mismatches of core community infrastructure (i.e. workforce housing, public schools and community-serving healthcare facilities) and a lack of institutional capital.

Turner Impact Capital seeks profits with a purpose. Learn more at: www.turnerimpact.com or @turnerimpact on Twitter.