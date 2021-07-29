KBRA Assigns A+ Rating to Allegheny County Airport Authority (Pittsburgh International Airport); Outlook is Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of A+ with a Stable Outlook to the Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A (AMT) and Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2021B (Non-AMT) issued by Allegheny County Airport Authority (Pittsburgh International Airport). The Allegheny County Airport Authority manages Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), a commercial, international airport and Allegheny County Airport (AGC), a general aviation reliever airport to PIT.

A rating report will follow.

Key Credit Considerations

KBRA continues to monitor the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 virus. Click here to access KBRA’s ongoing research on the topic.

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Innovative leadership team that has increased the potential for revenue diversification, including growth in air cargo and airport real estate development.

Absence of airline concentration, strong non-aviation revenue sources and the origin and destination nature of Airport activity aid stability.

The diversified regional economy benefits from a relatively young, highly educated workforce, low unemployment, and growth in strategic employment sectors, although a persistent decline in population somewhat offsets these positive demographics.

Credit Challenges

The Authority, which is currently bidding and awarding contracts for construction packages, is exposed to construction risk and execution risk on the $1.35 billion TMP.

The timing of a sustained recovery in passenger traffic to pre-pandemic levels remains unknown.

Projected leverage is very high. Certain revenue sources that may be deemed “Other Pledged Revenues” under the MTI are volatile.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Completion of the $1.35 billion TMP and concurrent projects on time and within budget, enabling recognition of anticipated operating cost savings and maintenance of manageable airline costs.

Strong traffic recovery that produces net revenues which, together with other pledged revenues, maintains reasonable coverage and allows maintenance of moderate airline costs.

For Downgrade

Construction cost escalation or delays that entail significant cost overruns.

Weak traffic recovery that fails to produce net revenues which, together with other pledged revenues are sufficient to maintain rate covenant compliance, necessitating significant increases in airline costs.

