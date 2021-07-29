Strategic partnership between Genedata and SCIEX deepens and accelerates characterization of next generation biotherapeutics

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and Genedata, leading provider of biopharma enterprise software solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership to develop new software solutions for the biopharmaceutical mass spectrometry market. The goal of this partnership is to jointly innovate new workflows that leverage the proven Genedata Expressionist enterprise software platform and the analytical power of new SCIEX hardware such as the ZenoTOF 7600 system. This smart integration of software and hardware will allow biopharma customers to characterize progressively more complex molecules with increased speed and confidence, ultimately allowing them to accelerate the development of life-changing drugs.

“Genedata Expressionist has become the software solution of choice for the characterization and quality monitoring of innovative biotherapeutics and related applications such as host cell protein analysis at many of the world’s leading biopharma organizations,” stated Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. “While we remain fully committed to supporting all instrument vendors, partnering at a strategic level is a logical next step to deliver tomorrow’s technology sooner to our joint customers. This will ultimately accelerate discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biopharmaceuticals, while reducing costs by streamlining and automating complex analytical processes.”

“Our customers tell us that the future of biotherapeutics lies in the development of next-generation therapies such as mAb variants, including multi-specific antibodies,” said Mani Krishnan, Vice President, and General Manager, CE & Biopharma, at SCIEX. “However, they also tell us the complexity of these molecules presents a significant characterization challenge in both analytics and data processing. This strategic partnership with Genedata will enable the development of customized data processing workflows to address key customer challenges, so that therapies can progress through the development pipeline faster.”

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

For more information, visit www.genedata.com.

