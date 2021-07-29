Global Wealth Advisors’ Tom Kennedy Elected to United Against Human Trafficking Board

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Wealth Advisors Managing Partner Tom Kennedy, CFP® has been elected to the board for nonprofit United Against Human Trafficking (UAHT). As a board member, he will assist with business planning and fundraising, as well as providing trafficking survivors with the financial skills necessary to reduce risk of revictimization.

“I am pleased to have been elected to this board – a recognition I believe speaks to our firm’s commitment to give back to the community through the GWA Gives© program,” said Kennedy. “I am grateful for the trust United Against Human Trafficking has placed in me and remain committed to providing financial guidance for the organization.” The GWA Gives© program extends beyond philanthropy to include hands-on volunteering efforts and public education on financially related strategies like budgeting, improving credit scores, obtaining insurance, and more complex financial situations.

“We believe Tom’s financial expertise and his passion for fundraising and the mission are an invaluable asset to the board,” said Chief Executive Officer Timeka Walker. “Additionally, we are excited to partner alongside Tom and GWA Gives© to promote financial literacy to human trafficking survivors and staff.” Human trafficking continues to grow within the shadows of local communities and is one of the largest criminal industries in the world. The UAHT board seeks to make significant contributions to the organization’s work eradicating sex slavery and forced labor within the local community and beyond.

At Global Wealth Advisors, Kennedy advises individuals, families, and business owners on investments and financial planning. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder and is among a select group of financial advisors who has earned the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification. He serves as host of Your Money Momentum, a podcast on financially related topics and commentary, and as host of the Ask Tom Anything Facebook page.

About United Against Human Trafficking: Receiving 501(c)(3) nonprofit status in 2007, UAHT’s mission is to end modern day slavery by engaging in activities that prevent exploitation, educate the community, and empower survivors. UAHT is the founder of the Houston Rescue and Restore Coalition which is made up of over 50 area members throughout Houston. Additionally, they host Real Talk, a trauma-informed program that provides essential resources for survivors to process their exploitation. As part of community education, UAHT team members engage with at-risk individuals such as teens, the homeless population, and immigrant community to teach them how to identify and safely avoid trafficking situations. They also train law enforcement, healthcare providers, educators, social service providers, and community members to equip them with skills to recognize trafficking situations. For more information, visit https://uaht.org/.

About Global Wealth Advisors: GWA has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 2008. Located at 520 Post Oak Blvd, Suite 450, Houston, Texas 77027, (800) 670-0497, they have offices in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, Texas and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. GWA advisors pride themselves on crafting strategies unique to each client using their proprietary 3P Approach© to planning. For more information, visit www.gwadvisors.net.

Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Advisory services offered through Global Wealth Advisors are separate and unrelated to Commonwealth. Fixed insurances products and services offered through Global Wealth Advisors or CES Insurance Agency.