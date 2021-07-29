I Squared Capital Forms Ezee Fiber, a New Digital Infrastructure Platform in Texas and Announces First Platform Acquisition of ICTX WaveMedia

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I Squared Capital, through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III, has formed Ezee Fiber, a new digital infrastructure platform to invest in fiber networks in growing and underserved U.S. markets. As the inaugural investment for the platform, Ezee Fiber has acquired ICTX WaveMedia, a 2,000-kilometer carrier-grade, all-fiber connectivity provider servicing homes, businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and carriers in the Houston metropolitan area.

“Ezee Fiber is our first digital infrastructure investment in North America and in line with the Biden Administration’s latest infrastructure plan, which earmarks $65 billion of funding for universal, affordable broadband access across the U.S.,” said Thomas Lefebvre, Partner at I Squared Capital in Miami. “We have engaged Scott Widham, the former CEO of Alpheus Communications, to lead the platform, build out a strong executive team, and embark on an aggressive growth plan focused on enabling thousands of fibered enterprises and homes across its service territories.”

“With more people working remotely, streaming content, and installing smart-home technology, residential fiber penetration is expected to grow from 40 to 70 percent by 2030,” said Scott Widham, CEO of Ezee Fiber. “This trend accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic and, to help meet this demand quickly, we plan to leverage ICTX’s extensive yet underutilized fiber capacity to reach enterprise and residential customers near its existing network.”

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Latham & Watkins, LLP acted as legal advisors to I Squared Capital on this transaction.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on utilities, digital infrastructure, transport, energy and social infrastructure in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The firm has offices in Miami, Hong Kong, London, New Delhi, and Singapore.