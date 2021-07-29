Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Signs a North American Distribution Agreement With Display Logic for Printed Electrochromic Displays

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF), a fast-growing firm in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, today announced it has signed an exclusive North American distribution agreement with global display distributor Display Logic to offer its electrochromic displays (ECD), drivers, driving protocols, and ECD kits to customers in the United States and Canada.

Ynvisible's displays offer customers thin, flexible, ultra-low power, more cost-effective, and easily scalable displays that are easy to integrate with sensors, help improve existing devices and help enable entirely new product solutions in logistics monitoring, smart cards, medical applications, as well as games and toys.

Display Logic's team of over 30 sales representatives across the United States currently offers various display products and solutions in LCD, OLED, touch-screen, and display enhancing technologies. Since its formation, Display Logic has consistently innovated in display performance and interfacing. Now, the company incorporates Ynvisible's unique printed electrochromic displays into its portfolio.

Sensors are all around us, and easy access to essential data helps people understand if spaces are safe, helps companies be assured shipped products are undamaged, helps maintain the safety of vaccines, and makes our most meaningful moments easily sharable. Ynvisible’s displays make the Internet of Things visual, viable, and scalable in packaging, products, devices, and surfaces.

"The agreement between Ynvisible Interactive and Display Logic means that new, North American customers can unlock entirely new capabilities and products," says Tommy Höglund, VP of Sales and Marketing of Ynvisible. "Display Logic and our customers know the value of continually innovating their products and services, and Ynvisible's end-to-end development capabilities and pilot to scale manufacturing capabilities fill a much-needed gap that existing displays cannot."

"Display Logic's main strategy is to provide our customers with the latest display technology consistently. Our customers trust our ability to help drive their innovation pipeline and to deliver robust component supply strategies," begins Keith Morton, Founder and CTO of Display Logic. "Ynvisible is a completely new genre of displays altogether. Ynvisible's printed displays are thin, flexible, and low power consumption enables whole new markets. This technology opens up applications previously impossible with the current LCD and OLED-based technologies. Ynvisible's printed electrochromic displays are a key advancement that will drive growth and innovation for our customers in IoT, medical, gaming, and packaging categories, to name a few."

"Three short months ago, our Sales team called Keith Morton for feedback on a display kit he had purchased. Earlier this month, we engaged with Keith as an Advisor based on his incisive feedback. In the past three short weeks, Keith and Display Logic's extraordinarily competent sales team realized the benefits of Ynvisible's displays. The Display Logic sales team engaged us to bring this product directly to their customers," states Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

"Our US-based distribution partner Display Logic gives our North American customers direct access to Ynvisible's services and product supply; Ynvisible's customers and investors trust us to deliver results.

While this agreement directly results from our team's previous Marketing and Sales efforts, our distribution partnership immediately expands our customer base and sets us up for success," continues Michael Robinson.

Keith Morton will continue to serve on the Advisory Board of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Richard Ellinger will continue his role as Ynvisible's dedicated United States Sales Representative.

About Display Logic

Display Logic is an advanced display, interface and touch manufacturer specializing in developing custom solutions and was formed in 2007 by Keith Morton. Since its formation, Display Logic has consistently innovated in the areas of display performance and interfacing. Display Logic offers the best pathway for its customers to use displays in environments they weren't designed for and communicate with displays in ways not previously thought of. Display Logic manufactures, sources and distributes displays, customized LCDs, performs display systems integration, develops custom backlight solutions, delivers display and SBC related design and manufacturing. Display Logic is headquartered in Hauppauge, Long Island, in the New York City metro area. Additional information on Display Logic is available at www.displaylogic.com.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ramin Heydarpour," Chairman of the Board, Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.